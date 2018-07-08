Alexis Ohanian's Faces While Cheering on Serena Williams at Wimbledon Are Everything

This is what true love looks like!

On Friday, Serena Williams took the court at Wimbledon for Day 5 of the historic tennis tournament in London. And, although her squaring off against France’s Kristina Mladenovic was the main event, Serena’s hubby Alexis Ohanian’s excitement in the stands was hard to miss.

Throughout the match, the 35-year-old tech entrepreneur was spied offering up fiery sneers, fists in the air and muscle-flexing poses as his wife defeated her opponent in the second set, 7-5, 7-6. Later, even Ohanian seemed to notice how his passionate display was received, posting one of images with this hilarious caption: “Momma got me hyped for the weekend. Even if I will be on my laptop...I'm typing with gusto.”

The day after the match, Ohanian’s tennis pro wife shared some exciting-yet-slightly tragic news with fans. Williams revealed on Twitter that their 10-month-old daughter, Alexis Jr., took her first steps. However, her mother wasn’t present to witness them due to the tournament.

“She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried,” she wrote.

Williams’ next match is against Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina in Round 16.

