Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, at centre of Olympics gender row, files legal complaint over online harassment

Nick Fuentes and his army of white supremacist followers played their opening hand in a self-declared “war” against former President Donald Trump Friday.“Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign,” Fuentes wrote in an X post Friday night, referring to the nickname his fans have adopted.“We support Trump, but his campaign has been hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016, and they’re blowing it,” Fuentes continued. “Without serious chang