Algoma MP joins push to increase volunteer firefighter tax credit by $7,000

In the wake of Canada's worst wildfire fire season on record, Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes is joining a group of elected officials attempting to better compensate volunteer firefighters for their work.

Hughes, a member of the NDP, contributed to this campaign on Feb. 5 by tabling a petition in the House of Commons that calls on the federal government to support Bill C-310.

The bill is designed to modify parts of Canada's Income Tax Act by increasing this volunteer firefighter tax credit from $3,000 to $10,000 for those who completed 200 hours of service a year.

"Increasing this tax credit would allow these essential volunteers to keep more of their hard-earned money, likely to be spent in the communities in which they live," the petition reads. "And it would also help retain these volunteers in a time when volunteerism is decreasing."

Over the past two weeks, at least 14 other MPs have submitted identical petitions to the House, with contributions from Elizabeth May (Green, Saanich-Gulf Islands), Kody Blois (Liberal, Kings-Hants), Dan Albas (Conservative, Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola) and Lori Idlout (NDP, Nunavut).

All these documents have collectively garnered just over 700 signatures as of Thursday morning, with this petition campaign being kicked started last November thanks to Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns.

Johns introduced Bill C-130 for its first reading back on Dec. 8, 2022, although this piece of legislation hasn't been meaningfully discussed in the House since.

In response to Johns' petition from November, Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said the Canadian government is already "committed" to improving the resources available to emergency service volunteers.

This includes setting aside hundreds of millions of dollars in its 2022-23 federal budget to procure firefighting equipment, train 1,000 additional firefighters and finance a new wildfire monitoring satellite system.

"These actions will help ensure greater volunteer safety in the line of duty and will help ensure a higher degree of emergency preparedness in their communities," Freeland said in this official response, which was tabled on Jan. 29.

According to Hughes, the continuation of Johns' petition campaign into 2024 is meant to revive public interest in Bill C-130 and highlight why increasing the country's volunteer firefighter tax credit past $3,000 a year is so important.

"It's not a lot of money for people who are putting their lives on the line, who are protecting our communities," Hughes told The Sault Star in a recent interview.

"And a lot of them may end up with some kind of illness later on as well. So I think the least we can do is increase that tax credit so that it will help us, as well as recruit more people with an incentive like that."

This change has already been endorsed by groups such as The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, which circulated copies of the petition to its members last year.

A release from the CAFC points out that this volunteer firefighter tax credit was established in 2013 as a way to fairly compensate the roughly 90,000 volunteer firefighters who provide emergency services to their communities.

"Many of these individuals receive some form of pay on call, an honorarium, or are given some funding to cover expenses, but they do not draw a living wage from firefighting," the release reads. "About 30 per cent of them pay out of pocket to cover expenses associated with the service they provide to their community."

While the creation of this tax credit was a welcome change more than a decade ago, the CAFC said a cap on $3,000 a year has not kept up with the cost of living, which is why Bill C-310 is such a necessity to these groups.

"Without volunteer firefighters and search and rescue volunteers, thousands of communities in Canada would have no fire and emergency response coverage," the CAFC statement reads. "The tax base just can’t handle the cost of a career department."

Hughes also said increased emergency response coverage in these underserved communities is especially critical now that the country is reeling from its worst recorded wildfire season.

By the end of August, Natural Resources Canada reported that out-of-control wildfires had consumed over 15.2 million hectares of forest across the country, doubling the previous record of 7.6 million hectares set in 1989.

These volatile conditions extended to Hughes' electoral riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, where encroaching flames shut down Highway 631 and nearly led to the evacuation of communities like Hornepayne in May.

And with some experts predicting a similarly disastrous 2024 wildfire season, Hughes said it is more important than ever to push for this increased tax credit, since it could help bolster the ranks of volunteer fire departments and better prepare these communities for potential disaster.

"The push is on now and hopefully the government will see the need to include this in maybe their upcoming budget," she said.

