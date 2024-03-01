Algoma U amongst top contributors to international student spike, study finds

Algoma University has one of the highest international student enrolment rates in the country, with the federal government signing off on 9,329 study permit applications in 2023 alone.

This information was revealed in a recent CBC article, published on Tuesday, which indicates that 10 post-secondary institutions are disproportionately impacting an unsustainable explosion of international students across Canada.

Amongst this top 10 list, Algoma University ranks eighth in terms of approved study permits in front of Sheridan College (9,211) and Fleming College (8,849).

Conestoga College tops the ranking with 30,395 successful study permit applications in 2023. The rest of this top 10 list includes University Canada West (13,913), Fanshawe College (11,706), Niagara College Canada (11,199), Seneca College (11,042), Lambton College (9,639) and Centennial College (9,529).

Theses 10 schools account for nearly 30 per cent of the 435,000 international study permits issued last year.

While the number of approved study permits doesn’t perfectly match up with each school’s international student population in 2023, one of the authors of the original CBC article told The Sault Star that study permit trends are generally in line with enrolment trends.

All the schools on this top 10 list except University Canada West are based in Ontario while the vast majority of them—including Algoma University—are public post-secondary institutions.

Overall, Ontario's public colleges accounted for more than 40 per cent of the 435,000 study permits issued nationwide in 2023, according to CBC reporters.

This information—compiled through CBC reporters submitting access to information requests to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada—flies in the face of comments made by Immigration Minister Marc Miller, who blamed an ongoing enrolment crisis on private institutions.

In late January, Miller announced a two-year cap on international student study permits, with the federal government only allowing 360,000 undergraduate permits for 2024.

While the decision was made amid concerns about the impact a growing number of international students are having on Canada’s housing market, Sault College President David Orazietti believes this move will have a "devastating" impact on the school and likely send them into a deficit.

This is because Sault College has increasingly relied on international students to fill their ranks over the past decade, a move that Orazietti said has had a positive effect on the school and the Sault Ste. Marie community.

“Our international students protect jobs in our community, they allow us to be responsive to local employers’ needs and they allow programs to continue that our domestic students choose to enroll in,” Orazietti told The Sault Star last month, immediately following Miller's announcement.

The federal government approved study permits for 3,566 international students to attend Sault College in 2023, according to the CBC article.

Algoma University has adopted a similar approach of increasingly recruiting international students over the past couple years, with 215 study permits approved in 2018.

That number jumped by 9,114 permits in the intervening five years, according to CBC.

The Star reached out to Algoma University for comment on CBC's recent findings on its international student numbers and received an email response:

"The federal government's incoming cap on international study permits is expected to primarily affect private for-profit institutions and bad apples — not good public universities like Algoma U that offer a high-quality education and wrap-around supports like free mental health care, while preparing students to fill urgent needs in Ontario's labour force."

Some view this massive influx of international student enrolment through a cynical lens, believing that post-secondary schools are bringing these pupils in for the higher-than-average tuition rates without putting any thought into how to manage them.

International students from Algoma University's Brampton campus voiced these very concerns throughout January, where they took to the streets to protest the administration's grading practices.

These protests emerged after dozens of information technology students complained of failing an online course without any clear explanation.

The protest was eventually joined by business administration and a human resource management students, who were all allegedly taught by the same professor and cited similar complaints about failing the course with little transparency.

While these protests came to an end by late January, a group known as the Algoma International Students' Committee said this situation highlights a pervasive feeling amongst many international students, who believe certain Canadian universities are treating them like "cash cows" that can be funneled into poorly managed programs just to collect high tuition fees.

"Moreover, if the university is indeed trying to cut corners and make more profit, it is consistent with the severe lack of resources and guidance given to us by course instructors, the poor quality of online courses and the scarcity of offline classes especially as the majority of students request in-person courses," the committee wrote in a statement that was published to Instagram on Jan. 19.

Algoma University issued a media release the day prior stating these "allegations of mass failings are simply not true" and that passing rates for international and domestic students in 2023 lecture courses were nearly identical.

"As a public university, Algoma University deeply values academic integrity," the statement read. "While the university provides all students with a range of resources to support their success, it is up to students to do the work and pass their exams.”

In addition to its Sault Ste. Marie and Brampton campuses, Algoma University also runs a campus in Timmins.

kdarbyson@postmedia.com

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government

Kyle Darbyson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star