Ali Wong and Bill Hader go red carpet official at DGA Awards: See the pics

Ali Wong and Bill Hader have finally taken their relationship to the red carpet.

Wong and Hader stepped out Saturday night for the Directors Guild of America Awards, where her Netflix stand-up comedy special “Ali Wong: Single Lady" was nominated.

The bespectacled twosome smiled broadly as they cuddled for the cameras, his hand cradling her waist. She donned a sculptural and sleeveless wavy Iris van Herpen gown in brown and beige, her hair long and loose, and he suited up in a black tuxedo.

Wong, 42, and Hader, 46, have been together since 2023 after briefly dating in 2022, according to People and Entertainment Tonight. They've been photographed seated together at awards shows, but Saturday marked their red carpet debut as a couple.

The comedian and "Beef" actress shares two young daughters Mari and Nikki, with ex-husband Justin Hakuta, who she was married to from 2014 to 2022. Hader has three daughters − Hannah, Harper and Hayley − with ex-wife Maggie Carey (2006 to 2018).

Without naming the "Barry" actor, Wong shared details of their courtship in "Single Lady."

"Hey, Ali, I just happened to hear the news of your divorce today, and I've got to tell you, I’m excited," Wong recalled of a phone call she received from an interested suitor. "I have had a crush on you forever, and I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl. And I know this sounds crazy, but, uh, I want you to be my girlfriend."

She said he bombarded her with increasingly extravagant flower arrangements while she was on a trip to Europe. When she told her girlfriends about the gesture, "they were like, ‘Oh, my God, that is so sweet. I am so jealous.' " Her male friends "were like, 'That dude sounds like a psychopath.' "

"I did fall in love" with the guy who sent the flowers, she added.

"Single Lady" lost at the Directors Guild Awards to Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady," but previously won at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

The Oscars competition took a surprising turn over the weekend, with the stripper fairy tale "Anora" winning top honors at the Directors Guild Awards and the Producers Guild Awards, both held the same evening. A night earlier, the film took the biggest prize at the Critics Choice Awards.

Contributing: Edward Segarra and Naledi Ushe

