Ali Wong and Steven Yeun make Golden Globes history with ‘Beef’ win

[Source]

“Beef” stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun have made Golden Globes history by winning best actress and actor, respectively, in a limited series for their roles in the Netflix comedy drama series.

Historical “Beef” wins: Wong and Yeun, who marked their first nomination and win, both took home golden statuettes at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Wong is the first winner of Asian descent to win in the "Best Actress in a Limited Series” category, while Yeun is recognized as the first Korean American to win "Best Actor" in the same bracket. Filipino American actor Darren Criss was the first person of Asian descent, male or female, to win for a limited series lead with 2018’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

The actors’ gratitude: Wong and Yeun expressed gratitude in their speeches. Wong thanked Yeun and the "Beef" cast and crew, emphasizing the valuable friendships formed on set. She also thanked her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, for enabling her to be a working mother. Yeun humorously compared himself to Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" in his speech and expressed gratitude for the support he has received.

“Beef” creator wins: "Beef," which debuted on Netflix in April, follows a wild feud sparked by a road rage incident between two strangers. Creator Lee Sung Jin also took home a historical Golden Globe, marking the first show created by and starring Asian Americans to win “Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, and Made for TV.”

Trending on NextShark: Michelle Yeoh becomes a grandmother on New Year’s Day

In his speech, Lee expressed gratitude to his cast and crew but also gave a special shoutout to the person who inspired the story of "Beef." He said that the 10-part series was based on his own personal experience with a road rage incident.

“I’d be remiss not to thank that driver. Sir, I hope you honk and yell and inspire others for years to come,” Lee humorously said.

Story continues

First indigenous winner: Another historical win at the ceremony was Lily Gladstone's, who became the first indigenous winner of “Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama” for her role in the Martin Scorsese-directed film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Trending on NextShark: Manny Pacquiao announces 2024 rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“This is an historic one. It doesn’t belong to just me. I’m holding it right now, holding it with all my beautiful sisters,” Gladstone said during her speech.

First Studio Ghibli win: Hayao Miyazaki’s latest animated feature “The Boy and the Heron” won best animated feature, marking the first Golden Globe for Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. While Miyazaki was not present to accept the award at the ceremony, Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki welcomed the award and expressed joy in a statement.

“Since the beginning of this year, Japan has been hit by a series of tragic earthquakes and accidents. When I hear the reports of many people still waiting for rescue in the disaster areas, I am filled with a sense of despair,” Suzuki wrote. “In such a situation, I hope the bright news of winning an award can bring a smile to everyone’s face, even if only a little.”

Trending on NextShark: Man whose life story inspired ‘May December’ calls Netflix film a ‘ripoff’

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!