Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dies at 58

Alice Stewart, a CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser who worked on several Republican presidential campaigns, has died. She was 58.

Stewart’s body was found outdoors in a northern Virginia neighborhood early Saturday morning, CNN reported. Law enforcement officials told the cable news outlet that no foul play is suspected and believe a medical emergency occurred.

More from Variety

“Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” Mark Thompson, the network’s CEO, said in an email to staff on Saturday. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Stewart joined CNN as a political commentator ahead of the 2016 election. She was also a co-host of the “Hot Mics From Left to Right” podcast, alongside fellow CNN commentator Maria Cardona.

Stewart started her career as a local reporter and producer in her home state, Georgia. She moved to Little Rock, Ark., to be a news anchor, and later served as the communications director in then-Arkanas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s office. In 2008, she assumed a similar role for Huckabee’s presidential run.

Stewart went on to serve as the communications director for other political campaigns, including the 2012 presidential bids of former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann and then former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum. She was also the communications director for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 campaign.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.