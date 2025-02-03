Alicia Keys celebrates diversity with Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: 'DEI is not a threat'

There's "No One" like Alicia Keys — and the Grammys are giving the pop icon her flowers.

The award-winning singer-songwriter and producer received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. Keys used the recognition as a moment to celebrate diverse representation in music.

"This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices," Keys said. "We've seen on this stage talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game. DEI is not a threat, it's a gift."

The singer also gave a heartfelt shoutout to female music producers during her speech. Keys has co-produced all nine of her studio albums, including the Grammy-winning "Songs in A Minor," "The Diary of Alicia Keys" and "Girl on Fire." She has won 17 Grammy awards.

"I always had to fight for a certain level of respect as a songwriter, a composer and especially a producer," Keys said. "It's strange that we don't think of women as producers like Quincy or Dre or (Swizz Beats). But female producers have always powered the industry: Patrice Rushen, Missy Elliott, Linda Perry, Grimes, Solange (Knowles) and so many more."

She added: "We stand together, so it's a beautiful feeling to be acknowledged for the thing I always thought people didn't really recognize about me."

Keys' Broadway musical, "Hell's Kitchen," was also honored at Sunday's ceremony with a win for best musical theater album.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alicia Keys at Grammys: Singer wins Dr. Dre Global Impact Award