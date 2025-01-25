Alicia Keys Gets Sweet 44th Birthday Tribute from Husband Swizz Beatz as She Celebrates ‘Another Year of Growth’

Alicia Keys is having a jet-setting 44th birthday!

The 16-time Grammy winner celebrated another trip around the sun while her husband, Swizz Beatz, 46, paid tribute to his "Queen of New York" in a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 25.

As he posted glimpses of a dance party on a private jet, the super producer wished his fans — and Keys, of course — a "happy AK day."

"Today all the planets align in your favor because you’re out of this world with greatness 🙌🏽," Swizz Beatz wrote of his wife of 14 years. "We love you so much 🤍🤍🤍🤍."

Alongside his touching caption, the producer shared a look at Keys and loved ones dancing along to Tupac Shakur's "I Get Around," Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M." and N.O.R.E.'s "Superthug" while in the air, as well snaps of him posing with Keys in the aircraft while surrounded by balloons.

Swizz also offered fans a look at some throwback beauty-pageant images of Keys in "Miss New York" gear. She later reposted a snap to her Instagram Stories, writing that she was in the "birthday zone," before sharing a personal birthday message of her own.

"Who sings happy birthday to themselves on their birthday?! 😆 With the legendary @chickcorea on piano! Wow! What a born day memory," Keys wrote, alongside a string of former birthday memories and a few former birthday cakes.

"Another year of growth and becoming. Another trip around the sun! 🌟 Feeling soooo blessed, grateful, and surrounded by love," she added. "Y’all already know I’m about celebrating life! Thank you universe for my planetary parade!!"

The "My Boo" singer added that her latest birthday is "feeling like manifestation on another level" before asking fans "which cake do you think was my fave?"

"I love y’all," Keys wrote. "Thank you for your love!!"

Swizz Beatz/Instagram Alicia Keys dances on an aircraft to ring in her 44th birthday

Beyond her birthday, there's been a lot to celebrate recently for the music superstar. In December, Keys shouted out her stepson Kasseem Jr. on his 18th birthday. The 18-year-old, who goes by KJ, could be seen in family photos with Keys rocking a New York University sweatshirt. Beatz shares him with ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere.

"My amazing young king @yayachronicles !! You are totally unstoppable!! I’m so excited about every moment this year is going to bring!! This is just the beginning of things you can’t even imagine!" Keys wrote in her caption. "Keep working hard and bringing that light and gratitude, everywhere you go!!!! The blessings of tomorrow will be greater than we can ever imagine today!!! I love you Kassy!! Always your Umi!!! 😍😍😍 Congratulations on NYU babyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!! letssss gooooo!!!!!!!!"

Beatz is also dad to Prince Nasir, 24, whom he shares with former partner Nicole Levy, and daughter Nicole Dean, 16, whom he shares with singer Jahna Sebastian. He and Keys are parents to Egypt Daoud, 14, and Genesis Ali, 10.

Keys celebrated Genesis' 10th birthday last month alongside a video compilation featuring several snaps of her youngest child.

"GENESIS!!!! How can it be??? 10!!!!! Keep being fearless and amazing and unique and one of a kind! Keep being totally yourself," she wrote. "You teach us all to have more of that energy!!! It’s going to be amazing year and life for you! Happy birthday my love!!"

