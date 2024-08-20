Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez was hilariously banned from the Alien subreddit for 'impersonating' himself

Director Fede Alvarez should be feeling on top of the world. His Alien: Romulus hit theaters last week to solid reviews and hauled in a wildly impressive $108 million worldwide. This surpasses the film's budget of $80 million, and the continued word-of-mouth praise and excitement over the movie's terrifying use of practical effects should have it continue to climb.

Well, Alvarez hit a snag on Tuesday as the Don't Breathe director found himself banned on Reddit from posting to r/LV426, the Alien subreddit, for attempting to impersonate... Fede Alvarez?

"Got banned from the ALIEN subreddit for apparently trying to impersonate, myself," Alvarez tweeted with a crying laughing emoji and a screenshot of the banning notification.

Got banned from the ALIEN subreddit for apparently trying to impersonate, myself. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gD7PEpniMM — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) August 20, 2024

Thankfully, things were quickly remedied when the moderators realized their error, but it was hilarious either way. At least they take impersonations very seriously.

