Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez was hilariously banned from the Alien subreddit for 'impersonating' himself
Director Fede Alvarez should be feeling on top of the world. His Alien: Romulus hit theaters last week to solid reviews and hauled in a wildly impressive $108 million worldwide. This surpasses the film's budget of $80 million, and the continued word-of-mouth praise and excitement over the movie's terrifying use of practical effects should have it continue to climb.
MORE: Alien: Romulus review: It's utterly terrifying and worthy of its place in the Xenomorph universe
Well, Alvarez hit a snag on Tuesday as the Don't Breathe director found himself banned on Reddit from posting to r/LV426, the Alien subreddit, for attempting to impersonate... Fede Alvarez?
"Got banned from the ALIEN subreddit for apparently trying to impersonate, myself," Alvarez tweeted with a crying laughing emoji and a screenshot of the banning notification.
Got banned from the ALIEN subreddit for apparently trying to impersonate, myself. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gD7PEpniMM
— Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) August 20, 2024
Thankfully, things were quickly remedied when the moderators realized their error, but it was hilarious either way. At least they take impersonations very seriously.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez was hilariously banned from the Alien subreddit for 'impersonating' himself