Alina Habba Emerges as Frontrunner for Trump’s White House Press Secretary

A report revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump’s top lawyer, Alina Habba, has emerged as the frontrunner to become his press secretary to start his second term—the latest proof his second administration will be chock full of MAGA loyalists.

Mediaite, citing a quartet of sources, reported that the 40-year-old Habba is “the favorite for the role” despite no official word arriving by Tuesday evening.

The report suggested the biggest roadblock between Habba and the White House Press Briefing Room might be convincing the high-profile lawyer—and mother of three—to accept the gig.

Alina Habba speaks next to Eric Trump during a Florida campaign rally. She’s reportedly become close with the Trump family.

“She’s expected to be at Mar-a-Lago this week for conversations regarding a potential role,” a source told the website.

Habba’s very public defense of Trump in court and out—including a protracted fight over a lawsuit filed by his ex-fixer Michael Cohen—makes her a prime candidate for the camera-ready role in Trump’s eyes, Mediaite reported. Also upping her stock, sources said, is that “Alina is camera-ready and tested on day one.”

The New Jersey native was at Mar-a-Lago on election night, with a clip capturing her singing and celebrating the imminent victory while seated next to Trump. Her place atop the press secretary shortlist is the latest suggestion that Trump’s second White House stint will include friends of the Trump family.

Also reportedly “angling” for a top White House gig is the former Democratic lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard, who ditched her old party two years ago and spent the summer throwing her full support behind returning Trump to the White House.

Donald Trump called it a “surprise” that Tulsi Gabbard left the Democratic Party, but has since embraced her as a figure in the world MAGA world.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that Gabbard, 43, is rearing to join Trump’s cabinet as defense secretary. She wants the gig so bad, the Post reports she even planned to petition Trump for it.

“The Pentagon post is at the top of Gabbard’s wish list,” the Post reported, citing sources. If she’s unable to snag her first choice, the Post reports Gabbard has also shown interest in becoming the director of the CIA.

These appointments would come in addition to the top posts already being filled by MAGA world insiders. That includes Trump calling on South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to be his Homeland Security Secretary, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) to be his National Security Advisor, and Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy. He also tapped his campaign co-chair Susie Wiles to be his chief of staff.

