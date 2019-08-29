Alisha Boe Says ‘You’re Supposed to Be Mad and Confused’ by 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why is, without a doubt, one of the most controversial shows on Netflix. Based on Jay Asher's best-selling novel, the series quickly garnered criticism after its March 2017 premiere for the graphic⁠—and, for many, triggering⁠—depictions of suicide and sexual assault. Netflix has attempted to do right since season one by offering trigger warnings before each episode, though the content itself hasn't changed. 13 Reasons Why is still tackling those difficult topics—with nuance, sure, but also in harrowing detail. (Consider this your spoiler warning.)

This rings especially true for the character Jessica Davis, played by Alisha Boe. Jessica started off 13 Reasons Why a popular, carefree cheerleader; after she's sexually assaulted by Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), who also raped Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), she struggles with the emotional trauma. As the show has progressed, we've seen how Jessica has handled the aftermath of her assault. It's a difficult journey, but by season three she's found a new purpose: She becomes class president, forms a survivors support group at Liberty High School, and aims to end the campus's toxic jock culture—at any cost.

In tandem with this story is further exploration into Bryce Walker's psyche. In many ways, 13 Reasons Why humanizes him in season three, offering glimpses into his family life that might explain his deplorable actions. As you may know from the show's promos, Bryce is murdered in season three, and the "Whodunit?" narrative occupies a large chunk of screen time. But more complex than that is the dynamic between him and Jessica. Here, Alisha Boe opens up about that, her character's journey, what she thinks about Bryce's depiction in season three, and more.

Glamour: Jessica has quite the arc this season. What did you first think when you saw where she was going?

Alisha Boe: I was very excited. I really thought it was the natural progression of things. Jessica's had such journey since the first season. In the second season, you really see her work through her PTSD; at the end of it, you see her grow from a victim to a survivor. So I was really looking forward to seeing what the writers had come up with, storylines for Jessica in the third season, and her coming into her own power. It was just such a compelling and realistic journey for her. It was the most fun I've ever had being able to play her, for sure.

What did you do, specifically, to prepare for it?

I drew a lot of inspiration from the internet, because we are overflowing with powerful women who aren't afraid to speak out. There are so many YouTube videos of women way smarter than me that are speaking their truth and making inspirational speeches. Aside from that, just listening to what Jessica has to say and what she's gone through set me up for this season to be able to tap into where she's coming from.

Was the current climate, with #MeToo and Time's Up, on your mind this season as you were playing Jessica?

Yeah, I think it's absolutely inevitable. It has to be. It's interesting because during the second season, we were filming the court scene where Jessica finally goes against her abuser. I think a week before we filmed it is when Ronan Farrow released that article [in The New Yorker about Harvey Weinstein]. Every single day, I would wake up and see new articles. Another news article, a headline of another woman speaking up against her attacker. I remember going in on that day to film that scene, and I felt very empowered. It just rings true to the following season. More and more, we're given collectively, as women, a platform because people are listening. Because we aren't afraid to speak. Because of the woman who came before us who spoke out. They opened all these endless doors. As a woman, it's on your mind every single day.

3 David Moir/Netflix More

Story continues