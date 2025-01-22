Alison Hammond fronts new travel show with her son amid Bake Off co-star's health issues

Alison Hammond is fronting a new show with her son Aidan (BBC/Rock Oyster Media Productions Ltd)

Alison Hammond is keeping it in the family by fronting a new travel show with her son.

The This Morning star, 49, and son Aidan, 19, will head State-side for Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked when the show kicks off on BBC Two and iPlayer from January 27 at 6.30pm.

The duo will tour the sunshine state where they intend to “uncovering hidden gems, soak up the sunshine, and share the best budget travel tips”.

Floriday holds a special place in Hammonds heart as she enjoyed many trips there in the past with her late mum, Maria.

Her beloved mum passed away from lung and liver cancer in January 2020. Six months later, Hammond was hit with more sadness when her father Clifford also died.

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked kicks off on January 27 (BBC/Rock Oyster Media Productions Ltd)

Describing making the trip without her parent as “bittersweet”, she said she was glad she got to share the experience with her son.

She also outright dismissed any notion that she might be concerned he would find the idea of travelling with his mum “uncool”.

“I bring the lols, I am the life and soul, and he realises that” she said. “He’s been on plenty of trips with his friends, but he always says he has the best time with me.”

Hammond - who is set to turn 50 next month - notes that the Florida she knew as a child has changed a lot over the years and described her latest journey across the pond as “eye-opening”.

She explained: “When I was younger, Florida was all about the big theme parks for me. But there’s so much more to explore beyond that. This trip was eye-opening - we visited some stunning, historical places that I never knew existed. It was absolutely beautiful, and I loved every minute of it. The natural beauty is unbelievable. As we were canoeing through the natural springs, we saw monkeys and all sorts of wildlife - it was just stunning. I didn’t see any alligators, but they were definitely in there!”

Alison Hammond’s latest venture comes as concern grows for her Bake Off co-star Noel Fielding (picture back far right) (PA Media)

Hammond’s latest venture comes after concern has grown for her Great British Bake Off co-star Noel Fielding.

The comedian pulled out of filming the second series of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick ­Turpin, over Christmas due to undisclosed health issues.

The Sun reported that Fielding’s cancellation has led to uncertainty over his upcoming appearance as a Bake Off host alongside Hammond and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollwood, which is due to begin filming in April.

However, Fielding’s spokesperson told The Standard on Monday: “There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off.

“We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his ‘stepping down’ has never been part of that dialogue.”

They added: “We can confirm he will be returning to co-host the next series of Bake Off.”