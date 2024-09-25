Alison Hammond Kicks Off The New Season Of Bake Off With A Ridiculous Innuendo For The Ages

The hosts and judges of the Great British Bake Off Mark Bourdillon

This article contains spoilers for the latest instalment of the Great British Bake Off.

Anyone who misses the glory days of Mel and Sue on the Great British Bake Off can rest easy knowing that their innuendo-heavy legacy lives on.

The 15th season of Bake Off got underway on Tuesday night, with Alison Hammond returning to the tent for her second year at the helm of the Channel 4 reality show, joining regular co-host Noel Fielding.

For their first Showstopper challenge of the series, the 12 amateur bakers on this year’s cast were tasked with making a “hyper realistic illusion cake”, with concoctions including a pair of shoes, a vase and a “perfect brunch”.

However, paediatric nurse and farmer Georgie decided to look a bit closer to home for her inspiration.

She put together a cake inspired by one of her hens, Fanny, leading to this jaw-dropping question from Alison towards the end of the episode:

We know, we know… it’s not big and it’s not clever. But clearly we weren’t the only ones who absolutely loved it anyway.

Comment of the series and it’s only episode one.. https://t.co/hItkqInIkI — Liz (@misslizmanning) September 24, 2024

"How does fanny taste?"

And so it begins 🤣 #GBBO — Vicky (@vickypatel_) September 24, 2024

Saw it coming a mile off, but it’s a winner “How does Fanny taste Paul” #GBBO — Ian Stoddart (@ImStoddicus) September 24, 2024

Alison asking Paul & Prue "how's Fanny taste?" is so obvious but such immediately classic #GBBO. — Paul (@PMartinsSmith) September 24, 2024

oh theyre so back https://t.co/SwBXeaXiMT — chloë (@chlxe99) September 24, 2024

I’ve just spat coffee across the living room - ‘How does Fanny taste?’ On #GBBOpic.twitter.com/1zMsRRFU5w — SpicyKentGuy (@SpicyKentGuy) September 24, 2024

"how does fanny taste guys? " 😂😂😂 @AlisonHammond kills me off #GBBO — Hayden Lomas 🏳️🌈 (@Hayleylomas1) September 24, 2024

"What does Fanny taste like?" Bloody brilliant, Alison — MiniMarsBar 🇺🇦 ⬅️ if this bugs you, jog on!! (@minimars73) September 24, 2024

ahhh man I bloody love Alison 😂😂 https://t.co/Zz4p9hfrVl — #BlackLivesMatter (@natty316) September 24, 2024

During Tuesday night’s episode, retired university lecturer Jeff was forced to miss out on the second day of filming due to illness.

As a result, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith made the decision not to send anyone home, meaning all 12 bakers will be back to fight for their spot in the competition next week.

The Great British Bake Off will continue on Tuesday 1 October at 8pm on Channel 4.

