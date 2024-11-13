Alison Hammond produces ‘TV gold’ with dramatic fall on Great British Bake Off

Alison Hammond caused chaos when she took a dramatic tumble from a worktop in The Great British Bake Off tent, causing hilarity among viewers.

Series 15 of the popular Channel 4 show has been rife with controversy as contestants have abruptly quit and fainted, while incredibly popular and talented bakers have also been eliminated.

Tuesday saw episode eight of The Great British Bake Off air on Channel 4, with the remaining five contestants competing in 1970s week.

By the end of the episode, Georgie was crowned as the star baker, whereas Illiyin was the unfortunate individual that was sent home. But it was Hammond who stole the show thanks to her fall in the tent.

The 49-year-old presenter was trying to provide a little bit of entertainment for the bakers by dancing, but things soon went wrong when she positioned herself on a worktop and lifted her legs in an attempt to roll.

However, Hammond’s momentum caused her to lose balance and sent her crashing to the floor face first in a painful-looking landing. Fortunately, she did not hurt herself and, through a fit of laughter on the floor, told everyone to “leave me”.

As she lay prone on the ground and tried to compose herself, co-host Noel Fielding called the fall “the best thing I’ve ever seen”.

Thankfully the fall didn’t result in any type of injury for Hammond, and viewers at home were left in hysterics.

“I laughed when this happened and it brought me back to when Alison was on Big Brother all those years ago, jumping on the picnic table and going through it.. like the legend that she is ... love how she laughs no matter what happens.... a joy to watch,” said one viewer.

A second person called it “truly one of the greatest moments on British TV”.

“Sat snuggled up on the sofa, crocheting and watching #GBBO and had to stop because I was laughing so hard at @AlisonHammond hitting the deck that I couldn’t see what I was doing,” said a third fan.

“Alison Hammond falling off the kitchen counter, was TV gold lol” a fourth viewer added.

There were also calls to “make her Mayor of Birmingham already”.

Alison Hammond falls off a worktop on Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

Last week on the show, Hammond was left stunned after an awkward interaction with fan favourite baker Dylan.

The This Morning presenter told the baker “You’re so young” after he confessed to not knowing who the comedy character Frank Spencer was.

The 20-year-old then said his parents were surprised Alison and co-host Noel Fielding are 50.

Alison replied: “I’m 49!”, to which Dylan replied: “So your average is 50.”

The This Morning presenter continued: “Do you know what? All it means is that I’ve been in the queue a little bit longer than you, Dylan.”