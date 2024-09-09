Alison Roman Is Pregnant! Celebrity Chef Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Max Cantor: 'So, So Lucky'

Roman announced the news on the one year anniversary of her wedding to Cantor

Alison Roman/Instagram Alison Roman

Alison Roman is pregnant!

The celebrity chef, 39, is expecting her first baby with her husband Max Cantor, sharing the news on her Instagram on Monday, Sept. 9. Sharing a carousel of photos, Roman took a moment to reflect on the first anniversary of her wedding to Cantor, announcing that they are going to be parents.

"Yesterday was our anniversary and I wore the same dress I wore to our after party. We went back to Keens and took photos underneath the tiger portrait since we forgot to on the day of our wedding," Roman wrote in her caption.

"I still fit into it, sort of. I cried on and off all day thinking of how lucky I am to have found such a big, outrageous love in my lifetime with the best, most wonderful person I have ever had the privledge [sic] of knowing. How lucky is this baby to have you as their dad? Crying again now, thinking how we both are so, so lucky."

Roman shared a photo of herself in her wedding dress, displaying her bump as she posed from the front and the side.



"Thank you for taking care of me and for learning to cook when I couldn’t, sort of (keeping me in cold fruit and beige starch was the directive and you did great). I love you the most most most," she concluded the post.

A year ago, the Home Movies host married her director husband in a ceremony and reception at one of New York’s iconic steakhouses.

The Brooklyn-based chef shared a cheeky post to Instagram to announce her wedding, hours before the start of the ceremony.

“To anyone thinking of sliding into the DMs, do it! You could end up getting married,” Roman advised in the caption before revealing, “not to me, I’m now married.”

The photo showed a polaroid of the happy couple with the numbers “9.9.23” written across the top and “save the date!” emblazoned on the bottom.

