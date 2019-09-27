Alisson to return to training as Liverpool eye victory at Sheff Utd

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 27, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, ON GOALKEEPER ALISSON NEARING A RETURN FROM INJURY, SAYING:

"So Ali looks like he's close but the final word will be made by the medical department obviously because we have to ask how it is exactly. Ali is not in contention for tomorrow to say that right now, but it looks like he can train with the team, maybe from Sunday on. But we don't know 100%, but he's really close."

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, ON EXTENDING HIS SIDE'S 15-GAME PREMIER LEAGUE WINNING STREAK, SAYING:

"We don't think about it, the only moment when I face what people think about it is in press conferences because nobody mentions it. We don't think about it, it's just the next game. That's how we won a few of the last games. But thank God we lost from time to time in the Champions League or in other cup competitions, to know how it feels. It's really important. We only want to change things if you lose a game or whatever. But we just want to go to Sheffield and make their life as uncomfortable as possible, that's the plan. Maybe we are considered as a top team but we don't want to behave like a top team...playing if possible yes but fighting like a proper challenger."

STORY: Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says first-choice goalkeeper Alisson is nearing a return to full training, although Saturday's Premier League match at Sheffield United will come too soon for the Brazilian international.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday (September 27), Klopp hopes to have Alisson back in training from Sunday but will stick with incumbent Adrian who has deputised during his absence.

Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the table having won their opening six matches, and victory at Bramall Lane would extend their top flight winning streak to 16 games - only two off Manchester City's record.

Klopp though is treating the visit to the Steel City as "just the next game" as his side aim to become only the second Premier League team to win their opening seven fixtures in a new season.

Chelsea were the only team to achieve the feat in 2005/06 when they won their first nine league games.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have started the season well and sit tenth on eight points - level with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea - but defeat on Saturday would see the Blades lose three straight top-flight home games for the first time since 1990.

