Alix Earle Says Cheshire Cat Halloween Costume Is Gonna Be 'Hard to Beat' — and Has Been 'Very Hard' to Get Off (Exclusive)

"There's still pink in my ears," Earle tells PEOPLE at the 2024 CFDA Awards when discussing her Cheshire Cat Halloween costume that involved full body paint

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic; Alix Earle/Instagram Alix Earle at the 2024 CFDA Awards and Halloween "Mad Forest" party

Alix Earle's Halloween costume is seemingly timeless!

It's been three days since the social media superstar transformed into the Cheshire Cat for her all-out Alice in Wonderland-themed Halloween party, a committed costume that involved full body paint that she can't quite get off.

When speaking with PEOPLE exclusively on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards on Monday, Oct. 28, Earle discussed the current reality she's facing in the wake of her fairytale feline transformation — though she admits, it could be tough to "top" the costume in the future.

"I don’t know how we’re going to top the Cheshire Cat, but we’re going to have to," Earle tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We started the tradition and I want to have another party next year. I had a lot of fun dressing up. I always love Halloween."

"The Cheshire Cat’s gonna be hard to beat and it’s also been very hard to get off of me," she continued. "There’s pink in my ears still... it’s been quite the process to get that one off, so it might quite literally still be around next year."

Related: Inside Alix Earle's Star-Studded 'Mad Forest' Halloween Party, a Dark Take on Alice in Wonderland (Exclusive)

Victor Arriola/BFA Alix Earle as the Cheshire Cat at her "Mad Forest" Halloween party

It hasn't even been a week since her all-out "Mad Forest" Halloween party, and the 23-year-old content creator is already looking ahead to her next big bash: her birthday. She described her "ultimate birthday bash" and put forth some ideas about how she'd like to celebrate.

"I love a good excuse to throw a good party," the Hot Mess podcast host tells PEOPLE ahead of her 24th birthday on Dec. 16. "I also love hosting."

That statement surely rings true for Earle, who is already plotting party plans three days after hosting the star-studded, spooky soirée held at Keys Nightclub in Los Angeles. The invite-only event attracted A-listers including Nicholas Alexander Chavez, The Kid LAROI and Shay Mitchell.

"I feel like I was so stressed about Halloween that I haven’t given much thought into my birthday yet," admits Earle, adding, "But that is next on the agenda now that Halloween party is checked off my list."

As for what Earle considers her "ultimate birthday bash," she keeps it simple. "Just as long as I’m with my friends," she says. "I feel like with my friends we have a good time."

Related: Alix Earle's Bandage Gown and Bombshell Hair at 2024 CFDA Awards Are So '00s

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Alix Earle attends the 2024 CFDA Awards

Perhaps inspired by her Alice in Wonderland-themed Halloween extravaganza, Earle has a related idea in mind for her birthday. "I really weirdly want to go to Disney," she reveals.

"I haven’t gone to Disney in so long," Earle continues. "I feel like Disney would be a really fun for a birthday."

The social media superstar spoke with PEOPLE on the carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards, a ceremony that honors the best in fashion across designers, brands and and organizations each year. The event was presided over by chairman Thom Browne and CEO Steven Kolb.

Earle's look was a complete contrast to her creepy, yet glamorous Cheshire Cat look she rocked on Halloween. For the fashion fête, she wore a purple bandage dress by Herve Leger with subtle cutouts across her midriff to show little peeks of skin.

Related: Who Is Alix Earle's Boyfriend, Braxton Berrios? All About the Influencer's Romance with the NFL Player

Victor Arriola Alix Earle dances at her "Mad Forest" Halloween party

The creator kept the rest of her look super minimal, opting for silver Maison Ernest shoes and no bag on the carpet. She went for a very 2000s vibe with the overall look, though, and added tons of volume to her blonde hair.

In addition to Earle, other notable attendees include Kylie Jenner, Kelsea Ballerini, Katie Holmes, Suni Lee, Addison Rae and Teyana Taylor. Among the designers present are Christian Siriano, Tommy Hilfiger, Rebecca Minkoff and Zac Posen.

Erykah Badu, Michael Kors and Daniel Roseberry were among the recipients being honored with awards. Presenters included Anna Wintour, Blake Lively, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Molly Ringwald, Storm Reid and Paris Hilton.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.