Alix Earle's Bandage Gown and Bombshell Hair at 2024 CFDA Awards Are So '00s

Earle got glam for the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, just days after hosting an 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed Halloween party

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Alix Earle at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Alix Earle's style has range!

The social media superstar stepped out in an elegant ensemble when attending the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday, Oct. 28.

Earle wore a purple bandage dress with subtle cutouts across her midriff to show little peeks of skin. She kept the rest of her look super minimal, opting for silver shoes no bag on the carpet. She went for a very 2000s vibe with the overall look, though, and added tons of volume to her blonde hair.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Alix Earle at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

The Hot Mess podcast host's glam was a complete 180 from her Cheshire Cat look at her Halloween party over the weekend. In comparison to the full-body paint she donned on Oct. 25, she kept it natural super bronzed as usual.

The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, presided over by chairman Thom Browne and CEO Steven Kolb, celebrate the best in the American Fashion Industry. Designers, brands and organizations are honored throughout the ceremony, which is hosted by Cynthia Erivo this year.

Erykah Badu is being honored with the Fashion Icon Award, Michael Kors is receiving the Positive Change Award and Daniel Roseberry is being recognized as International Designer of the Year. Presenters include Anna Wintour, Blake Lively, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Molly Ringwald, Storm Reid and Paris Hilton.

In addition to Earle, other notable attendees include Kylie Jenner, Kelsea Ballerini, Katie Holmes, Suni Lee, Addison Rae and Teyana Taylor. Among the designers present are Christian Siriano, Tommy Hilfiger, Rebecca Minkoff and Zac Posen.

Taylor Hill/Getty Alix Earle in 2023

Earle, who made her CFDA Awards debut this year, traveled to N.Y.C. to attend from Los Angeles after an eventful weekend. The content creator hosted an all-out, star-studded Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 25 and gave PEOPLE an exclusive look inside.

Themed "Mad Forest," the party was a dark take on the classic fairy tale Alice in Wonderland. and transformed the event space held at the Keys Nightclub. The venue was chilling yet enchanting, described by Earle as "a twist on the whimsical world."

"I wanted the first large scale party I’ve ever thrown to be really memorable," Earle told PEOPLE exclusively after the event. "Everyone has been to a Halloween party covered in pumpkins or ghosts, but I wanted something that felt a bit creepy, but not in the traditional sense we’re all used to seeing."

Virisa Yong/BFA Alix Earle's gives PEOPLE an exclusive, inside look at her star-studded 'Mad Forest' Halloween party

Earle, who rose to TikTok fame for her GRWM videos, fully committed to her Cheshire Cat costume. In fact, she said she thought of the idea last year "but didn’t end up having enough time to do it in a big enough way."

This year was different, with the content creator revealing that she'd been "preparing for a month" ahead of the big night to completely transform into the famed feline with a sexy spin. Advance preparation was crucial to "pull in an amazing team for body painting, prosthetics and a wig."

The spooky soirée was invite-only, attracting some of the biggest names in Hollywood to the haunt. A poison ivy-inspired Shay Mitchell, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and The Kid Laroi were all in attendance, in addition to Landon Barker, Ava Max and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

