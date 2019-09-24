All 3 men's golf medallists at Rio Olympics will take part in 2020 Singapore Open

From left to right: silver medalist Henrik Stenson, gold medalist Justin Rose, and bronze medalist Matt Kuchar after the final round of the men's golf event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. (PHOTO: AP/Alastair Grant)

SINGAPORE — All three men’s golf medal-winners at the last Olympic Games will be participating in next January’s 2020 SMBC Singapore Open, organisers confirmed on Tuesday (24 September).

England’s Justin Rose, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar of the United States – the gold, silver and bronze medallists respectively at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics – will be taking part in the 16-19 January tournament at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course.

Rose and Stenson have played in Singapore’s premier men’s golf tournament in 2011 – Rose tied for ninth, while Stenson missed the cut the same year. Kuchar has not made any appearance in Singapore yet.

Rose, 39, became golf's first Olympic champion since 1904 when he won the gold medal in Rio. He was tied with Stenson going into the final hole and secured victory by making birdie. Stenson three-putted for a bogey to finish two strokes off Rose, while Kuchar finished a stroke further back.

Besides his Olympic win, Rose has claimed 11 titles on the European Tour and 10 on the PGA Tour, including the 2013 US Open. He also reached the No. 1 world ranking for a few weeks in end-2018 and early 2019.

Stenson, 43, won the 2016 British Open, and was the first golfer to win both the PGA season-ending FedExCup and the European Tour’s season-ending Race To Dubai trophy in the same year in 2013.

Kuchar, 41, is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, and has triumphed in some of the biggest tournaments in the game, such as the 2012 Players Championship and the 2013 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.

The Singapore Open is jointly-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour Organisation for a fifth season, and has a prize purse of US$1 million (S$1.38 million).

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond was victorious at the 2019 SMBC Singapore Open, holding off challenges from top golfers Paul Casey and Matthew Fitzpatrick. He is expected to defend his title in January.





