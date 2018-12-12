All3Media Buys Sports Producer & Formula E Partner Aurora Media Worldwide

All3Media is adding more sports firepower to its books with the acquisition of Aurora Media Worldwide.

The superindie has brought in the company, which was founded in 2012, to its production group. Aurora Media Worldwide, which is run by former Endemol and IMG exec Lawrence Duffy, produces live sports programming including Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival, ATP/WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, BWF Badminton, International Six Day Track Cycling and Formula E.

It will work closely with Neil Duncanson’s team at North One Television, which have previously partnered on Formula E.

All3Media Chief Executive Officer Jane Turton, said, “Welcoming Lawrence Duffy and his team at Aurora to All3Media is exciting and adds a new and complementary set of creative and production skills to the Group. Aurora has become an important partner to North One through their work together on Formula E and we see lots more opportunities for them to collaborate and build business in developing content around sport and more broadly.”

Lawrence Duffy, Managing Director, Aurora Media added, “We’ve enjoyed six very full years since we started Aurora with the modern signature of the business in keeping with the evolving, global sports media landscape. We are delighted to be joining the All3 Group which is a perfect creative fit for the company and our clients and we look forward to the next part of our journey.”

