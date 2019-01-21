Allegations Against John Coughlin ‘Sent Him Over the Edge’ Before Apparent Suicide, Says Coach

Former U.S. figure skater John Coughlin, who died of an apparent suicide on Friday, hit a very low point after he was suspended from the sport the previous day, his longtime coach tells PEOPLE.

“I’m am saddened with great grief that a young man who was the kindest, caring, and an extremely admired person hit such a low point because of the loss of all he knows. John lost his reputation, his name, his work, his dignity and what he loved most, skating,” Coughlin’s coach of over 20 years, Dalilah Sappenfield, tells PEOPLE.

“The irresponsibility of today’s social media, whose opinions became trial and persecution, is what led this beautiful young man to give up on life,” she adds. “John was a very caring and selfless person. Always putting others ahead of himself. The incredible amount of love and support he is receiving from around the world is a testament to that and to the positive effect he had on everyone. He was an amazing ambassador for our sport.”

Coughlin died at age 33 in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, according to his sister Angela Laune.

On Thursday, SafeSport called for a “temporary suspension” of Coughlin — a two-time U.S. Pairs Champion and worked as a coach, TV commentator and skater with U.S. Figure Skating and the International Skating Union — according to a release from the Professional Skating Association that was sent to members and obtained by PEOPLE.

The statement noted that Coughlin was “prohibited from participating, in any capacity, in any activity or competition authorized by, organized by, or under the auspices of the United States Olympic Committee, the national governing bodies recognized by the United States Olympic Committee, including U.S. Figure Skating, and/or a Local Affiliated Organization of a national governing body recognized by the United States Olympic Committee.”

The details of the investigation or why he was suspended were not provided, as it is against SafeSport’s policy to comment on ongoing investigations.

Sappenfield, who not only worked with Coughlin for over two decades but was a member of his second family, went on to share that the skater “didn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

