Alleged art thief's trial set for August
Alleged art thief's trial set for August.
Alleged art thief's trial set for August.
Guanghu Cui was poring over his TD Bank statements in March, preparing to pay taxes for his small immigration consulting firm in Oakville, Ont., when he noticed a $1.50 fee for sending an e-transfer. It was surprising, because when he'd opened his business account three years ago, his financial advisor told him the plan included five free transactions a month and he'd never exceeded that number. Cui complained and eventually TD said it would reimburse him for the fees and compensate him for his
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesThe long-anticipated, brutal cross-examination of Michael Cohen started Tuesday afternoon with pure fire and fury, as Donald Trump’s lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, prepared for battle.Blanche approached the podium, adjusted the microphone by pulling it down, and leaned forward with both hands forcefully gripping the edges of the wooden tabletop.“Mr. Cohen, my name is Todd Blanche. You and I have never spoken or met before, have we?” he
Khadafi Keenan Fagan-Pierre had just opened the door of a black BMW on the driveway of his home when he saw a Gatineau police cruiser make a U-turn.It was Sunday morning, April 14. Two officers stepped out. One questioned him: "Is this your car?"He said no. It was his father's car, after all. The father, who lives across the river in Ottawa, regularly lends his 2010 BMW E60 535 to his 31-year-old son."Well, whose car is it?" an officer asked next. Fagan-Pierre, who is Black and lives primarily w
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
Sherry Lee Heffernan, 57, shot and stabbed her father and his girlfriend in their N.J. beachfront home
Behind Murdaugh's seemingly carefree life of parties, boating and hunting in South Carolina's Lowcountry, there was a crumbling facade he worked hard to protect
WARNING: This story contains details that may be distressing to some readers. It also contains an illustrated image of a deceased child. In an effort to find out who she was and how she died, police have released an image that might help identify a child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont., southeast of Hamilton, two years ago.On May 17, 2022 Ontario Provincial Police began investigating after the remains of a girl were found in the Grand River by two people out f
Rebecca Joynes, 30, denies six sex offences involving two teenage boys.
REGINA — Mounties say 32 children, some as young as 18 months old, have been identified in an investigation of a man accused of sex offences in multiple communities in southern Saskatchewan. Richard Dyke, 47, was initially arrested in November after RCMP received a report of sexual assaults involving three boys under 12 in the mid-2010s. At the time, he was charged with 13 offences. Police said Dyke was living at a home where his partner was operating a registered daycare in Assiniboia, southwes
Super Bowl kicker Harrison Butker stuck his foot in his mouth railing against “degenerate cultural values” during a commencement speech.
Austrian judges have ruled that a man who kept his daughter captive for 24 years, raped her thousands of times and fathered seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison, a court said Tuesday. The decision on Monday was the latest in a legal back-and-forth on Josef Fritzl's future. The state court in the town of Krems said in a statement that the 89-year-old can be moved as he no longer poses the kind of danger that requires keeping him in psychiatric detention.
A horrible tragedy has forever altered the lives of two families in the Indian city of Prayagraj.
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Makayla Zanae Roxburgh-Carpino in north Toronto, police say.The 27-year-old Vaughan man was arrested and appeared in court for a bail hearing on Sunday, police said in a news release.Officers were initially called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire.They found Roxburgh-Carpino with gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead
It went down an embankment near Greenwich, Connecticut.
The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to return to a London, Ont., court next month. A hearing has been scheduled for June 11 in the case of Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton in order to set dates for trial and pre-trial applications. Some hearings have also been scheduled for early September. The players were charged with sexual assault earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Lo
Ana Knezevich Henao, 40, has been missing since Feb. 2, 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who led others on an invasion and blockade of a reproductive health clinic in the nation's capital was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly five years in prison. Lauren Handy, 30, was among several people convicted of federal civil rights offenses for blockading access to the Washington Surgi-Clinic on Oct. 22, 2020. Police found five fetuses at Handy's home in Washington after she was indicted. A clinic nurse sprained her ankle when one of Handy's co-defend
A teacher heard screaming coming from the classroom and saw the principal throw the child to the floor, deputies said.
The child had been at the flats to play with a friend when the attack happened.
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon should begin serving a four-month prison sentence now that a federal appeals court has upheld his contempt-of-Congress conviction, the Justice Department told a federal judge on Tuesday.