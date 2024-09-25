Alleged Diddy victim Thalia Graves speaks publicly for first time after filing lawsuit

A woman suing Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging that the music mogul and his head of security raped her and recorded it on video at his New York recording studio in 2001, spoke publicly for the first time about the lawsuit on Tuesday, 24 September.

Thalia Graves claims that Combs and Joseph Sherman, his former head of security, drugged her and then “brutally” raped and physically assaulted her.

Combs remains jailed without bail in New York on federal charges alleging that he ran a network that facilitated sexual crimes and committed shocking acts of violence, using blackmail and other tactics to protect Combs and those close to him.

He pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His attorney said he is innocent and will fight to clear his name.