Alleged fire starter of Miami apartment blaze has arson charge dropped, records show

Authorities pointed to Juan Francisco Figueroa as the man responsible for a four-story Miami apartment-complex fire and the shooting of a building worker in June. State prosecutors on Friday, however, dropped the arson and firearm charges against him.

Figueroa, 73, is still facing attempted murder, but the first-degree arson and use of a firearm to commit a crime charges were listed as “no action” on the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Court website, signifying prosecutors’ decision not to have him face trial for the charges.

The reason behind the decision is unclear. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond for comment.

READ MORE: Police take custody of man who they say shot another, ignited apartment fire in Miami

On June 10, Miami police said Figueroa shot a worker at the Temple Court Apartments, 431 NW Third St., and then set the complex ablaze.

It took 126 people to extinguish the flames, and 43 people — many of them low-income elderly — were displaced.

City of Miami Fire & Rescue firefighters take a short break with others suit up to continue to battle the fire. Multiple fire stations from the City of Miami Fire & Rescue responded to the 3-alarm fire. City of Miami Fire & Rescue with assistance from multiple stations battled the fire for several hours, preceded by a report of a shooting inside the Temple Court Apartments shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Miami, Florida.

What remains of the building is being demolished, as City of Miami officials warned that it was on the verge of “imminent” collapse.

READ MORE: Miami apartment complex being demolished after blaze swept through it

Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development, among other agencies, have been working with the displaced residents to find secure housing.