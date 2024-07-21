Alleged fire starter of Miami apartment blaze has arson charge dropped, records show
Authorities pointed to Juan Francisco Figueroa as the man responsible for a four-story Miami apartment-complex fire and the shooting of a building worker in June. State prosecutors on Friday, however, dropped the arson and firearm charges against him.
Figueroa, 73, is still facing attempted murder, but the first-degree arson and use of a firearm to commit a crime charges were listed as “no action” on the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Court website, signifying prosecutors’ decision not to have him face trial for the charges.
The reason behind the decision is unclear. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond for comment.
On June 10, Miami police said Figueroa shot a worker at the Temple Court Apartments, 431 NW Third St., and then set the complex ablaze.
It took 126 people to extinguish the flames, and 43 people — many of them low-income elderly — were displaced.
What remains of the building is being demolished, as City of Miami officials warned that it was on the verge of “imminent” collapse.
Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development, among other agencies, have been working with the displaced residents to find secure housing.