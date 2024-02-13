Alleged mastermind of robbery in which Pc Sharon Beshenivsky died evaded capture 20 years, court told

Piran Ditta Khan has been charged with the murder of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005 - Andy Stenning/Daily Mirror

The alleged mastermind behind an armed robbery that led to the fatal shooting of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky evaded capture for almost 20 years, a court heard.

Piran Ditta Khan was arrested in Pakistan in 2020 and extradited last year to be charged with the murder of the 38-year-old who was gunned down “at almost point blank range”.

Pc Beshenivsky was killed on Nov 18 2005 as she and her colleague Pc Teresa Milburn responded to a report of a robbery at Universal Express travel agents in Morley Street, Bradford, West Yorkshire.

The two officers were shot by one of three men who had committed the robbery, with the shooter “firing indiscriminately” as he ran away from the scene before getting into a nearby car.

Mr Khan is alleged to have “orchestrated” the robbery, hiring armed men to carry it out on his behalf and monitored events in a nearby Mercedes.

At Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, the 75-year-old went on trial accused of murder, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Jurors were told that in total, seven men were involved in committing the robbery, all of whom have since been convicted, with the exception of Mr Khan.

Mr Khan fled to Pakistan three months after Pc Beshenivsky’s death and remained at liberty there until he was arrested and detained by Pakistani authorities in January 2020.

Prosecutor Robert Smith KC said that all other men involved had been tried and convicted of various offences including, murder, manslaughter, robbery and possession of a firearm.

He said: “The defendant is the last man from this group to face trial over this police officer’s murder and of the possession of the firearm used to commit it.

“This defendant, and he alone among this group, knew the location, the business and the interior of the premise in question”, the prosecutor added.

The court heard that Mr Khan had lived and worked in the city of Bradford for many years and had used Universal Express on a number of occasions.

The travel agents offered a service whereby people who were living and working in the UK could have cash transferred to relatives in Pakistan.

Mr Smith said that substantial quantities of cash were kept on the premises at times and Mr Khan had used the business for that purpose himself.

‘Familiarity with the premises’

He added: “As a result of his familiarity with the premises he would also have been aware of its security arrangement at the property and the number of people who worked there.

“Importantly, he knew it would not be possible to carry out an effective robbery without the use of hired men who would need to carry firearms.”

Jurors heard that the seven men had assembled at a house in Leeds on the morning of the robbery, and a witness overheard one of them asking Mr Khan how much money they could expect to get.

The witness heard Mr Khan saying a minimum of £50,000 and a maximum of £100,000, Mr Smith said.

‘Dressed for the occasion in suits’

Mr Smith said two of the men who carried out the robbery were “dressed for the occasion in suits”, while the third was dressed in a smart white shirt and jacket.

One of them also carried a laptop bag which contained “at least one pistol and machine gun, both of which were loaded”, as well as a large knife and cable which was intended for “tying up staff at the premises”.

The court heard that three cars carrying the seven men were involved in the robbery.

A Toyota Rav4 containing the three men who carried out the robbery, the Mercedes SLK in which Mr Khan was a passenger and a Toyota Corolla.

They parked at different locations near the business and as the gunman went into the building to carry out the robbery, Mr Khan remained in the Mercedes, directing the raid.

Mr Smith said: “The fact the defendant remained in that car does not serve in any way to diminish his role in these events.”

He added: “The defendant was responsible for organising this robbery in the knowledge that loaded firearms were to be carried.”

Pc Beshenivsky and Pc Milburn, who was 37 at the time, were both unarmed when they attended reports of a robbery after a staff member activated a silent alarm.

As they arrived at the shop, Pc Milburn said she saw a door open and an Asian man stretched out his hand in front of him and pointed it at Pc Beshenivsky.

‘Felt immense pain’

Mr Smith said: “After this man shot Sharon Beshenivsky, Teresa Milburn saw him move his pistol towards her. She heard a bang and felt immense pain. She knew immediately she had been shot.”

The court heard Pc Beshenivsky died on the pavement while Pc Milburn was fortunate to survive.

Mr Smith said before he left the UK for Islamabad, Khan had a “settled business and domestic life in England and Scotland”, and owned a fast food outlet in Aberdeen.

Pc Beshenivsky’s widower Paul watched from the public gallery as the trial began on Tuesday.

Mr Khan denies the charges. The trial, which is expected to last eight weeks, continues.