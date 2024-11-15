Alleged terrorist wanted to plot ‘9/11-style attack’ on American soil

Police arrested Anais Said at his apartment in Houston after he allegedly attempted to provide material support to ISIS

A man arrested by the FBI on terror charges wanted to plot a “9/11-style” attack on American soil, court documents show.

Anas Said, of Texas, is accused of offering his home as a safe sanctuary for members of ISIS and saying he wants to take part in a terrorist attack like 9/11, according to court records.

The 28-year-old was charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Federal prosecutors allege Said had spent time planning and discussing committing attacks in Houston, where he lived, and had used the internet to research how to make explosives and use cellphones as remote detonators.

“He has created videos extolling the ‘virtue’ of ISIS, the violence and death brought by ISIS, and the need for the terror perpetrated by ISIS to continue,” according to court documents.

“He is dedicated to his mission to provide material support to ISIS in whatever form that may take.”

The FBI said that Said had been accused of “planning a terrorist attack on US soil”, however the indictment said he was “charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”),1 a designated Foreign Terrorist”.

Said was arrested last week and pleaded not guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organisation on Thursday.

Said, who authorities said was born in Houston but spent part of his childhood in Lebanon, will remain in federal custody.

He has been on the FBI’s radar since 2017, said Douglas Williams Jr, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston office.

Alamdar Hamdani, the US attorney, said: “To those wannabe terrorists who believe they can hide behind encrypted apps or anonymous social media profiles, please understand that we will find you and we will hold you to account.”

Baldemar Zuniga, Said’s attorney, said in a statement that the allegations against his client revolve around providing support to ISIS only through videos and propaganda.

“Despite allegations that my client made statements to government agents regarding proposed terrorist acts, the indictment does not currently allege any planning, or acts of terrorism. This appears to be a lengthy investigation and it will take some time to sift through all of the evidence,” Zuniga said.

If convicted, Said faces up to 20 years in federal prison.