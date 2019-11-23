Alli back to his best, says Mourinho after Tottenham victory

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (NOVEMBER 23, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HEAD COACH, JOSE MOURINHO, SAYING:

"I think Dele (Alli) was like the team, he was brilliant for 60-65 minutes and then he paid also the price of the tiredness, so he went a little bit down. But I think he was the old Dele Alli, the Dele Alli of a couple of years ago that impressed not just England but the world."

STORY: Jose Mourinho paid a glowing tribute to Dele Alli after the 23-year-old inspired Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-2 Premier League win over West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday (November 23) to kickstart the Portuguese's reign as manager.

Ahead of the game, Mourinho had challenged Alli, who has often seemed out-of-sorts this season, to show his real self and the manager was rewarded with an outrageous piece of skill from his new charge in the lead-up to Spurs' second goal.

Alli also played a pivotal part in Son's opener and looked back to his best after a series of lacklustre performances caused him to lose his place in the England squad.

Harry Kane added a third in the second half -- his 175th goal for the club -- to help inflict West Ham's fifth league defeat in seven games and pile more pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini whose side sit close to the drop zone.

Mourinho, however, will not be happy with the way Spurs conceded two late goals as substitute Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna capitalised on familiar errors in a defence that has kept just one league clean sheet all season.