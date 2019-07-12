Allie Long Needs New Key To New York After Hers Was Stolen In LA

You win some, you lose some ― that’s the case for World Cup soccer star Allie Long.
On Thursday, less than a week after helping the
U.S. Women’s National Team to victory in the world championship, Long reported that her Los Angeles hotel room had been burglarized. She said the thieves got away with cash, her wedding ring and an honorary key to New York City that she had received the day before from Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Long and her husband stayed at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and left the door ajar for an hour while they were out. The couple realized the items were missing on Thursday, according to
KABC TV.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told
People.com that investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, but there are no suspects at this time.
Perhaps assuming she’d never see her missing property ago, Long reached out to De Blasio for a favor: a new key. “Did you make copies?” she tweeted.
Luckily, De Blasio was keyed into the situation: “Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors!”
This is the second non-soccer story involving Long this week.
On Wednesday, she
