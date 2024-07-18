Alligators Swarm Swamp in Georgia State Park

A man in Fargo, Georgia, could not believe his eyes when he and his wife stumbled upon a large congregation of alligators in a swamp, recently shared video shows.

Marty Welch and his wife, Tina, were boating through a swamp in the Stephen C Foster State Park when they stumbled across the scene.

Video captured by Marty shows the huge congregation fill the swamp. “There’s a lot of them. There’s probably 50 or 60,” Marty can be heard saying in the video.

The Stephen C Foster State Park is home to 12,000 alligators, officials estimate. Credit: Marty Welch via Storyful

Video Transcript

Look at the gators, man, there's a lot of them, look at them, they probably 50 or 60 more than that.

I don't know who want to come back this way.

Now I'm coming.

They ain't gonna mess with you.

They get out your way.

There's a pile of, dude, I'm standing up now so I do not speak it.

Look at the gator though, see God almighty.

Look at it.

Get going.

Ok?

Look at all the gators.

Mm.

These gators everywhere they're laying on the banks here.

Damn.

I said.