Allison Holker Hard Launches Romance with Adam Edmunds: 'Couldn’t Be More Happy and Excited for This Next Chapter'

The professional dancer brought her boyfriend to the Tuesday, Nov. 12 taping of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Allison Holker/Instagram Allison Holker and Adam Edmunds on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Los Angeles

Allison Holker has made her boyfriend Adam Edmunds' relationship Instagram official.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum 36, posted a series of photos alongside the tech CEO in a new Instagram post on Thursday, Nov. 14.

She and Edmunds attended Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, Nov. 12, when the ABC series dedicated a dance routine to Holker and her former celebrity partner, Riker Lynch’s semi-final routine.

“Being back in the @dancingwiththestars ballroom was absolutely magic! I have missed that energy,” she began in the Instagram caption. “I’m so grateful to have been there with so much love and support and a huge thank you to @jennajohnson for the honor of recreating mine and @rikerlynch contemporary routine.”

She continued: “Also showing @adam.edmunds my world was perfect thank you for being at my side and being my anchor. I couldn’t be more happy and excited for this next chapter. 🥰 #dwts.”

Allison Holker/Instagram Allison Holker and Adam Edmunds on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Los Angeles

Their relationship comes nearly two years after her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ death. She and the late choreographer have three children: daughters Weslie, 16, and Zaia, 5, and son Maddox, 8.

Holker first went public with a new relationship when she subtly soft-launched a man in her Instagram post in August 2024.

The next month, she made her relationship with Edmunds official when the two posed for photos at a New York Fashion Week show.

Shortly after their public debut, she told PEOPLE that "it took a lot of time" for her to feel ready and enter a new relationship.

“I didn't know if I'd ever fall into this situation again," Holker said. "I will say this: I'm extremely happy. I feel supported, seen, understood and fully loved. And I'm really, really grateful for that."

Allison Holker/Instagram Allison Holker and Adam Edmunds on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Los Angeles

The former DWTS dancer said she received a flood of support in her comments after making their relationship public. Still, "I understand it's an interesting place for people to see me in, and it's interesting for me to find myself in it too," she said.

She acknowledged that she “had such a beautiful love with Stephen,” adding that she “still [has] such a beautiful love with him.”

“But the love I learned has only helped me to be even better in my next love," she said. "I feel like I'm even more suited now in this next step in my life, this next chapter with this new, beautiful man Adam.”

