Who Is Allison Holker's Boyfriend? All About Adam Edmunds

Allison Holker debuted her relationship with tech CEO Adam Edmunds in September 2024

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Allison Holker and Adam Edmunds attend the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2025 Presentation on September 07, 2024 in New York City.

Allison Holker opened her heart to love again over a year and a half after losing her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum and judge made her relationship with tech CEO Adam Edmunds official when the two posed for photos at a New York Fashion Week show in September 2024. Holker had soft-launched her partner the previous month with a subtle post on Instagram.

The relationship news came months after Holker opened up to PEOPLE about being hopeful of finding love again after the loss of Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022.

"I think I am a person that I always say the quote, 'Romanticize your life,' " she said in a June 2024 interview. "And I think, though I've gone through so much, I'm still a believer in living a big life. There's not been one moment that I haven't thought to myself, 'I still want to live a big life.' "

She continued, "I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids."



Now, Holker is doing just that with Edmunds, an entrepreneur from Utah.

So who is Allison Holker's boyfriend? Here's everything to know about Adam Edmunds and his relationship with the dancer.



Edmunds grew up in Utah

Craig Barritt/Getty Adam Edmunds speaks onstage during the Reputation Means Revenue panel at ONWARD19: The Future Of Search on October 29, 2019 in New York City.

Edmunds is a Utah native, who was planning on being a heart surgeon for most of his life, he shared in a talk with Silicon Slopes in July 2021. However, after deciding "16 years of school didn't sound fun," he pivoted into a career in business, studying accounting at Brigham Young University.

He graduated with a master's in accounting in 2003 and, after taking a class with an inspirational professor, decided to try his hand at entrepreneurship.

Edmunds is an entrepreneur

Stuart Isett/Fortune/Shutterstock Adam Edmunds at FORTUNE BRAINSTORM TECH 2024 on July 15, 2024.

After starting his first business in college, SilentWhistle, Edmunds became an entrepreneur, founding and selling companies, per his LinkedIn. His work mainly focuses on tech companies, and he was on the board of directors for Podium, a software development company, until May 2020.

In December 2020, he entered his current role as a CEO at another software development company.

"It's not money ... it's not fame or glory," Edmunds said during his Silicon Slopes talk of what motivates him. "What got me off the saddle, though, it was the texts I would get all last year ... it was hundreds like 'You changed my life' or 'You probably don't remember this conversation we had in 2012, and you changed my career, my family's never been the same because of this.' It's just the people."

He is a father

Like Holker, who shares three children — Weslie, Maddox and Zaia — with Boss, Edmunds is also a parent. Though he is private about his children, Edmunds has occasionally shared peeks of his life with his son, Cole, on X (formerly Twitter).

In one humorous exchange, Edmunds wrote how he told his son that he was invited to a "a special coding camp for high school students taught by a Meta engineer." However, his son didn't express interest unless it was taught by Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO.

Holker soft launched their relationship in August 2024

Alison Holker/Instagram Alison Holker and Adam Edmunds in an August 2024 Instagram post

Holker first gave fans a sneak peek into her relationship when she posted an Instagram photo of her and Edmunds' shadows as they held hands while walking.

"❤️,” was the simple caption as supporters flooded her comments with support. “Life is to be lived, and loved. You're teaching your children that it's okay to live. ❤️ I wish you every happiness,” one user commented.

Holker had previously opened up to PEOPLE about "relearning" herself in her new "phase of life."

"I'm just trying to embrace [my growth] and see what my next steps are with [my] career, with [my] choices, and with dating," she said.



Holker and Edmunds made their public debut during New York Fashion Week

Ammar Rowaid/Patrick McMullan/Getty Allison Holker attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 25 Presentation on September 07, 2024 in New York City.

A month after her soft launch on Instagram, Holker stepped out with Edmunds for their first public appearance. The two posed for photos at alice + olivia's Spring 2025 collection show after spending the weekend together enjoying the US Open.

In the days prior, Holker posted on Instagram a photo of herself eating McDonald's french fries, writing in the caption that a "bad influence" inspired her to snack on the fast food restaurant's products again.

"A bad influence came into my life and got me to eat McDonald’s for the first time in 15 years after a long day at NEW YORK FASHION WEEK #NYFW it was perfect! Good food, madison park, fashion and even better company," she wrote.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.