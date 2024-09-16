Allison Janney Had One of the Most Dramatic Emmys 2024 Outfit Changes: Plus More Must-See Afterparty Looks

The 'Palm Royale' star swapped her dramatic black-and-red ball gown for a sparkly midi dress

Disney/Frank Micelotta; Robin L Marshall/WireImage Allison Janney at the 2024 Emmys.

If you thought all the Emmys fashion train stopped at the red carpet, you're sorely mistaken.

The celebrity arrivals at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards certainly didn't disappoint, but many of the stars swapped their looks for the ceremony's afterparties, opting for something a little more relaxed — but no less impressive.

Palm Royale star and award presenter Allison Janney managed to channel Old Hollywood into both of her looks, trading her voluminous black-and-red gown for a sparkly champagne-colored number.

Fellow attendees like Ayo Edebiri, Kristin Wiig and Rita Ora also used the afterparties to flex their fashion range.

Ahead, see all the jaw-dropping outfit changes from the 2024 Emmys.



Allison Janney

Disney/Frank Micelotta; Robin L Marshall/WireImage Allison Janney at the 2024 Emmys.

On the red carpet, Janney brought the drama in a strapless black Gaurav Gupta gown with a voluminous red skirt, which she wore with black opera gloves and jewelry by Fiametta. For the Apple TV+ afterparty, she slipped into a sparkly champagne-colored midi dress with long sleeves.

Naomi Watts

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images Naomi Watts.

Watts started the night in an emerald green strapless Balenciaga gown but for the Apple TV+ afterparty, she changed into a sparkly black and silver midi dress. The actress walked hand-in-hand with her husband (and Emmy winner!) Billy Crudup.

Kristen Wiig

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Robin L Marshall/WireImage Kristen Wiig.

The Emmy nominee stole the show in a woven metallic gown by Oscar de la Renta. For the Apple TV+ afterparty, she went for a sexy sheer black gown.

Quinta Brunson

Disney/Scott Kirkland; Araya Doheny/WireImage Quinta Brunson.

Abbott Elementary star brought couture to the red carpet in a shiny black strapless gown with a dramatic train by Georges Chakra. At the Disney afterparty, Brunson looked elegant in an emerald green number.

Anna Sawai

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Araya Doheny/WireImage Anna Sawai.

Shogun star and first-time Emmy Winner Anna Sawai was red-hot all night long. She graced the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang Haute mermaid gown before changing into a custom red Louis Vuitton gown with a voluminous skirt for the Disney afterparty.

Ayo Edebiri

Disney/Scott Kirkland; Disney/Stewart Cook Adi Edebiri.

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri made a splash in a colorful Bottega Veneta strapless design on the red carpet before changing into a simple black midi dress with an asymmetrical neckline at Disney's party.

Greta Lee

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Greta Lee.

Nominee Greta Lee opted for an ethereal vibe on Emmys night. For the red carpet, she wore a billowing white Loewe lace gown and at the Apple TV+ afterparty, donned a periwinkle satin ensemble with cutout details.

Rita Ora

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Disney/Stewart Cook Rita Ora.

Ora walked the carpet in a pink Tamara Ralph gown before attending the Disney afterparty in a sexy black sheer gown with beaded embroidery.

Hannah Einbinder

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; FilmMagic for HBO/Max Hannah Einbinder.

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder started the night in a romantic custom jersey and tulle Louis Vuitton gown and David Yurman jewelry before changing into a white cutout design at HBO's fête.

Ilona Maher

Disney/Stewart Cook; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Olympian won the award for most outfit changes of the night changing three times. (She even made a TikTok admitting her fashion parade was "extra!")

The rugby player kicked off the night in strapless midnight blue velvet Oscar de la Renta peplum gown accessorized with statement drop earrings, rings and bracelets. For her presenting moment she switched into a mini dress with a black bodycon silhouette and a metallic pink train, before hitting the afterparty scene in a cutout black dress.

