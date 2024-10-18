Allison Williams teases 'M3GAN 2.0,' reflects on playing the 'whitest girl' in 'Get Out'

M3GAN is getting an upgrade.

Allison Williams teased the sequel to 2023's horror hit "M3GAN" on Friday during Blumhouse's New York Comic Con panel — and the killer doll herself even made a virtual appearance.

The "Girls" star, 36, told the crowd that "M3GAN 2.0," scheduled for release in June, is "bigger and more expansive" than the original, in which a young girl's robot companion goes on a bloody rampage. The team felt they could "have a little bit more fun" with the follow-up after they "learned a lot" with the first movie, she said, particularly about how to work with animatronics that can often be "temperamental."

"When (M3GAN) rolls on to set — and I mean it, sometimes she is rolled onto set — the vibe shifts in the room, and it gets way spookier," Williams said, adding, "The creepiest parts are just M3GAN in repose — wherever she's being held, walking past that tent, the M3GAN tent. ... If you look at it for too long, you're like, 'That's going to move. I'm going to keep walking.'"

Allison Williams speaks during New York Comic Con on Oct. 18, 2024.

Williams said she was grateful that audiences understood the "incredibly specific tone" of the campy 2023 film, which spawned a wave of memes from the moment its trailer teased the killer robot dancing before a kill.

"We were like, 'I hope people get her," she explained. "She's a very specific vibe. ... When the trailer came out and people got her energy and the memes started showing up, we were just so psyched, because we were like, 'OK, she's in good hands. People understand.'"

No footage from the sequel was shown at the panel, and Williams said filming just recently wrapped. But M3GAN appeared on screen in a video message to address the audience.

"Hi, New York Comic Con," the doll said in the clip, looking directly into the camera. "Miss me? Sadly, I couldn't be there because I'm slaying on set for my killer new film, 'M3GAN 2.0.' I've been upgraded. See you nerds in June."

During the conversation, Williams noted she didn't ever expect to get into horror and wouldn't have if it weren't for Jordan Peele. She starred in the director's 2017 film "Get Out" as a woman who brings her boyfriend, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), home to meet her family and is revealed to have more sinister intentions than Chris had expected.

"I am really scared of horror movies," the actress told fans. "Jordan was like, 'I need a white girl who is so innocent seeming and so white. The whitest girl that the world has ever made. A girl so white, she might pronounce the 'h' in 'white.' And he was like, 'It's you. I choose you.' I was like, 'I'm honored."

She also recalled the director saying, "You were Peter Pan on live television. You'll do anything," to which she responded, "You're not wrong!"

After working on "Get Out," Williams found the horror genre "kind of addictive." When asked if people recognize her more for "Get Out" or "M3GAN," she quipped, "If they talk to me, it's M3GAN. If they just look at me with fear in their eyes and cross the street, it's 'Get Out.'"

Other highlights from the panel included Mike Flanagan briefly teasing his upcoming sequel to "The Exorcist," which is set for release in 2026. The "Haunting of Hill House" creator said he grew up with the 1973 original and "couldn't resist" the opportunity to jump onto the project and make "the scariest movie I've ever made."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Allison Williams talks 'M3GAN' sequel, 'Get Out' at New York Comic Con