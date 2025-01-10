‘Allo ‘Allo could not be made today because people won’t accept ‘funny Nazis’, claims Ross Noble

‘Allo ‘Allo! ran on BBC One from 1982 to 1992 - Nick Wall/PIP-Landmark Media

The hit BBC sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo! could not be made today because people wouldn’t accept making Nazis “funny”, a comedian has claimed.

Ross Noble, the stand-up comic and actor, said he wasn’t sure whether “mining the Gestapo for comedy would fly in quite the same way” in the modern climate, but added he thought that attitude was “mad”.

‘Allo, ‘Allo!, which ran on BBC One from 1982 to 1992, featured tongue-in-cheek character portrayals and long-running gags – remaining one of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms.

The show, set in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War, is a parody of another BBC programme, the wartime drama Secret Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

It featured characters like Herr Flick, a Gestapo officer, Nazi soldiers Hubert Gruber, Erich Von Klinkerhoffen and Col Kurt von Strohm, as well as Helga Geerhart, Strohm’s secretary.

Each episode saw René Francois Artois, the reluctant resistor and cafe owner played by the late Gorden Kaye, and members of the French Resistance outwitting the Germans.

Ross Noble said not being able to make comedies that made a mockery of the Nazi’s was ‘mad’

Speaking on Rob Brydon’s podcast about the show, Noble said: “The thing about ‘Allo ‘Allo! is, it’s one of those things where I don’t know whether or not nowadays mining the Gestapo for comedy would fly in quite the same way.”

Brydon replied that he didn’t think that the show condoned the Gestapo and in response, Noble said: “No, no, no they weren’t, they were making a mockery.

“They were making a mockery of it, but I think now people would just go ‘Woah, hang on a second. We can’t have funny Nazis’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Which is mad, because you’re right, they were [making a mockery].”

Gordon Kaye and Carmen Silvera starred in the BBC sitcom as René and Edith Artois - Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

One of the show’s actors said previously that most viewers would welcome new sitcoms in the style of ‘Allo ‘Allo! amid claims that modern comedy is being “neutralised”.

Vicki Michelle, the actress who played the French waitress Yvette Carte-Blanche in the series, said comedy was being “nuked” over concerns about offensive content.

It came after the now-defunct streaming service BritBox added a content warning to the show in 2022, saying it included offensive and outdated jokes about French and German stereotypes.