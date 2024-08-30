Allstate to raise homeowners insurance rates

Reuters

The Bank of Canada will cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points for a third straight meeting on Sept. 4 and again in October and December, faster reductions than previously thought, according to a majority of economists canvassed in a Reuters poll. The BoC will reduce its key rate again by 25 bps to 4.25% on Sept. 4, according to all 28 economists in the Aug. 27-29 Reuters poll. "They (the BoC) are going to cut next week and retain the dovish bias that they've had for the last few months...the Canadian economy is in worse shape than the U.S. and we've got a more interest rate sensitive economy," said Taylor Schleich, rates strategist at National Bank of Canada.