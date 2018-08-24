How to Be Cool to the Women in Your Co-Ed Sports League

Given that a lot of men play co-ed sports to meet women, men can be really shitty to women during co-ed games. Winning-wise, the stakes are low: If you’re playing co-ed softball after happy hour every Tuesday, you’re probably not going pro. But women-wise, the stakes are very high. Losing the game doesn’t matter, but the worst thing you can do is lose the respect of the women on your team. Men might be willing to excuse the bad behavior of other men on the field ("He's just competitive!"), but women will remember, forever, that you only passed to other men during your co-ed soccer game. You alone may not be able to solve gender inequality in sports, but you can certainly make an effort to make the women in your co-ed sports league feel welcome and valued. Here’s how.

Never say your team “needs another girl”

If you told a woman you wanted to hire her because your office “needs a girl,” she could sue. Gender quotas exist to encourage inclusivity, not transparent tokenism. I want to be asked to play because I’m competitive and physically intimidating, not because I’m a token woman. Just say, “Do you want to play softball on Monday night?”

And don’t just hit the minimum

If your team has a woman quota, try to surpass that quota. (Again, you’ll have better luck courting female players if you don’t lead with “We need a girl.”) And if you’re required to have three women on the soccer field at any time, don’t sideline surplus women. Send five out there to do battle. Send six!

Don’t pass to other men

You probably don’t pass to women as often as you think you do. In sports, as in life, men are presumed to be virtuosos until proven otherwise, and women are presumed inept until proven otherwise. I think for some athletes that bias is reinforced early and often: There was a boy who refused to pass to girls on my co-ed soccer team in second grade, and our coaches just commended his aggression. Sometimes, to correct a deeply ingrained bias, you have to do the opposite of what your brain is telling you to do. So see how long you can go without passing to another man, even if the best players on your team are men. You’re going to pass to other men anyway, but you’ll also start to pay more attention to women who are open.

Don’t blame losses on women

One time, after my old kickball team lost a game, a guy turned to a female teammate and said, “Next time, when the ball is coming at you, try to catch it with your whole body and not just your hands.” The woman had fumbled one catch, 20 minutes earlier. We didn’t lose because of her error—we lost because we were a terrible team and we were generally drunk, so there were a lot of fumbled catches—but I could tell he blamed her, and she could tell he blamed her. Even words intended to be nurturing, like “You did your best,” sound blame-y and condescending in the context of a loss. If you wouldn’t single out a man to tell him he “did his best,” don’t single out a woman. Say “Can’t win ’em all, time for beers!” instead.

Treat women like teammates

I, too, wish to participate in trash talk. I was always really jealous of the rugby players in college. Even though the men and women played different games, when they partied they were one team. They would all get drunk together after games and trash talk the shit out of each other, regardless of gender. It seemed nice. Perhaps it’s a function of working at GQ, or of having a lot of friends with brothers growing up (I only had sisters, so I observed those families with interest), but I feel most comfortable around men when I’m being jovially trolled. (Note: Not harassed. If you can't tease women without harassing them, it may be in your best interest not to speak at all.) Get to know your female teammates, and then tease them as you would your male ones.

Ask for status reports

If you really want the women on your team to feel welcome, ask them if they feel welcome. In a quiet moment, pull one of the women on your team aside and say, “Do you feel like you’re touching the ball enough?” She’ll either give you an honest answer or she’ll say, “Yeah, of course!” in a retail-cheerful voice, but either way she’ll feel touched that you were concerned. She’ll tell the others, and they’ll feel touched, too.