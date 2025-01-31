Allyce Ozarski, Emmy-Nominated ‘I Love You, America’ Producer, Dies at 41

Allyce Ozarski, a television producer who worked on shows like “The L Word: Generation Q” and “I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman,” died Jan. 24 in Los Angeles. She was 41.

Ozarski died from triple negative metastatic breast cancer, her family confirmed.

Born in California, she spent her childhood in Poway before studying international studies and Italian at the University of Washington. A chance meeting with a television director led to her first entertainment job.

Ozarski was nominated for outstanding variety sketch series category at the 2018 Emmys for producing Hulu’s “I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman.”

She was a producer on “Problematic with Moshe Kasher” on Comedy Central, “SMILF” on Showtime and “Baskets” on FX. She executive produced the Showtime shows “I Love That for You,” “Super Pumped” and “The L Word: Generation Q.”

“I’m so grateful to have known her. To have worked with her. To have built something with her,” Marja-Lewis Ryan, “The L Word: Generation Q” showrunner, director, writer and executive producer, said in a statement. “Her confidence made me a better creator and, perhaps more significantly, her seemingly endless patience made me a better mother. She was and is my North Star.”

Recently, Ozarski served as executive producer for “GOLF,” a new Netflix show starring Will Ferrell, as well as for an upcoming Vince Gilligan project on Apple TV+. Ozarski was also co-founder of Funny Adjacent Productions, along with producing partner Anna Dokoza.

Ozarski is survived by Jonathan Haug, her husband, and Harley Haug, their 4-year-old daughter. She is also survived by her parents Robert and Idelma Ozarsk and brothers Adam Ozarski and Marc Ozarski.

Donations may be made to an education fund for Harley, with the code S3K-662.

