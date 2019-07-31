Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix Has a New Partnership That's Championing Female Athletes and Mothers

Allyson Felix has a new baby, a new goal and a new brand behind her.

The Olympic athlete is putting her best foot forward by beginning a new partnership with athletic brand Athleta while kicking off her prep for the 2020 Olympics.

“I’m just really thrilled about it,” Felix tells PEOPLE exclusively in the wake of the announcement, made with a full-page ad in the New York Times. “The way that they are doing sponsorship to me is incredible. It is focused on me as a whole — as an athlete, as a mom, and as an activist, and just to be supported in that way is amazing.”

“Our values just really align and even other initiatives to work on that are going to support and empower women and girls, are all things that are really close to my heart,” the track star, who is the brand’s first-ever sponsored athlete, says.

Felix’s sponsorship with Athleta comes after the country’s most decorated female track and field star denounced Nike — her former sponsor — in a The New York Times op-ed where she revealed that the brand wanted to pay her 70 percent less following her first pregnancy last year. Felix was first inspired to share her story after two of her former Nike teammates, Olympic runners Alysia Montaño and Kara Goucher, broke their silence on the brand’s maltreatment of their pregnant female athletes.

“When Alicia and Kara spoke out initially, it was just really inspiring and encouraging to me,” she says. “I think it’s just the power of the collective. The more voices that come together creates change. So, I felt like even though it was a little scary for me just to join the conversation and to have something to add, I think that there was power in those stories.”

The mom, who recently returned to the track for the first time since giving birth to her daughter, Camryn, 8 months ago, goes on to explain that her new partnership is not just about “athlete and performance,” but about celebrating and embracing motherhood and working moms.

Specifically, Felix says, “protection around maternity was something that I really wanted to bring awareness to.”

“I think [Athleta is] really leading the way in this. So, it’s something I’m really excited about.”

In addition to celebrating being the new face of Athleta, the six-time Olympic gold medalist also revealed that she has started to build up a training routine to begin preparing for the 2020 Olympics.

