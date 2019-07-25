Allyson Felix Returning to Track for First Time After Welcoming Daughter 2 Months Early

Lindsay Kimble
Allyson Felix is back on the track almost eight months after welcoming her daughter — and the mother of one is getting candid about why that’s a “huge victory.”

The 33-year-old track and field Olympic sprinter wrote on Instagram Thursday that she’d “step on the starting line for the first time in over a year. It might sound cliché, but making it there for me is a huge victory.”

Alongside the message, Felix shared a photo of herself in the NICU with her daughter Camryn, born Nov. 28 at only 32 weeks when the athlete had to have an emergency C-section because of severe pre-eclampsia.

“Almost 8 months ago this was my entire world,” she wrote, continuing, “Staying in the NICU all day & night watching my baby girl fight. I can still hear the beeping and alarms of the machines. The uncertainty. The fear.”

Felix said there were “a lot of days I wasn’t sure this was going to be possible,” noting that she “worked harder than I even knew I could.”

“There were tears, frustration and doubt. At times it felt like everything was against me,” she said, adding, “So today I’m far from my best, but I’m grateful for this opportunity and to experience the joy of competing again.”

Now, she said, “More than anything I thank God we are healthy.”

Felix is expected to compete in the first round of the women’s 400 meters in Des Moines on Thursday. According to NBC Sports, semifinals for the 400 meters will be on Friday, with the final on Saturday.

The outlet said that Felix will likely need to place in the top six to secure a spot on the world championships team. She will need to place in the top three to compete at worlds in the individual 400 meters.

Felix’s husband, Kenneth Ferguson, also had kind words for his wife as she returned to her sport, writing on Instagram, “The time is finally here.”

“One of our many goals,” said Ferguson. “Here is a photo of you going out to the track, soon as you were cleared to not run, but to walk only at this point. And to see how far you’ve come since then in a short time, is nothing but awesomeness. Rain, sleek, snow. You were out there pushing yourself to the limits, and having cammy out there some days to help cheer you on. We’re already so proud of you, before you even step on the track today. Win, Lose, Draw. You’re our champion.”

    CBC

    Toronto Raptors player returns home to Montréal Nord

    The shiny Larry O'Brien trophy stood beside Chris Boucher, who brought the top NBA prize back to his childhood stomping grounds Friday. The 6-10 athlete towered over the microphone and the dozens of children cheering for him."Everything started in Montreal North," Boucher said."I was that little kid in Montreal North that nobody knew." The Toronto Raptors forward greeted fans of all ages at Le Carignan Park in Montreal's east end. It was at the basketball court in this park that Boucher first discovered his love of the sport. "I finally came back as a champion," Boucher said. Boucher said he hopes the children present are inspired by his experience. "I wanted the kids to see something special," Boucher said, "and realize that I'm not the only champion here. They're all champions, and we're all champions together right now." 'That was his journey' Boucher's mother, Mary MacVane, was at her 26-year-old's son. She called on parents to support their children's ambitions, even though she acknowledged she hesitated to herself, at first. She would always tell her son to go straight home after school, but he would be out the door holding a ball within seconds of arriving home."He needed to. That was his journey," she says now."And if he didn't go to the park, then maybe he would not be where he is." She said she cried for days when he left home to pursue his career because she missed him and felt worried. "But you have to encourage them to follow their dreams," she said. High school players inspired Boucher started basketball late, around the age of 15.He was born in St. Lucia but moved to Montreal with his mother at the age of five.When he was 16, he dropped out of school and began working as a part-time cook and dishwasher at a St-Hubert restaurant. When he wasn't on a shift, he would spend his time on the court.He also took an unusual route to his professional basketball career: he entered the basketball academy at Alma, Que., just four years after he started playing. Back in Montréal Nord, the local high school's basketball team, the Henri-Bourassa Béliers, won three provincial championships this year. "A lot of our players have NBA aspirations, so he shows that it's very possible, and it's within their grasp," said Jude Alexandre, an assistant coach for the Béliers.

    CBC

    Cellphone use while driving still a major problem on Sask. roads

    Saskatchewan drivers continue to use their cellphones despite the threat of hefty fines.According to SGI, police handed out 919 distracted driving tickets in June. Of these, 798 were for using a cellphone.The fine for driving distracted is $280, plus four demerit points under the Safe Driver Recognition program. If you get two cellphone tickets within a single year, your vehicle is impounded for a week.More than 6,000 fined in 2018Besides the financial hit to your pocketbook, distracted driving is still a leading cause of injury on Saskatchewan roads.SGI has recently released a multimedia ad campaign about distracted driving and the human impact it has on society.More than 6,000 people were fined for cellphone use while driving in Saskatchewan in 2018.Police across the province were also busy handing out tickets for the following offences: * 7,040 tickets for speeding/aggressive driving * 367 impaired driving offences, including 325 Criminal Code charges * 590 tickets regarding seat belts/car seatsPolice are paying special attention to work zones throughout July.

    Reuters

    Alphabet says to continue talks with DoJ in antitrust review

    Earlier this week, the DoJ said it was opening an antitrust investigation of major digital technology firms into whether they engage in anticompetitive practices. Facebook Inc on Wednesday said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had informed it last month that it was under antitrust investigation.

    The Canadian Press

    George Takei calls migrant treatment a 'grotesque low'

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — George Takei says U.S. migrant detention policies reached depths beyond what Japanese-Americans faced during their World War II internment.Takei, interned as a child, said his family and others were kept together when they were sent to American camps.In contrast, the "Star Trek" actor said, some immigrant babies and children were separated and moved great distances from their parents.The Los Angeles-born Takei called it inhumane and a "grotesque low."Takei, who stars in a new horror-drama series set in a Japanese-American internment camp, made his comments to a TV critics' meeting Thursday.He said he hopes the show, AMC's "The Terror: Infamy," debuting Aug. 12, inspires people to fight injustice in America and elsewhere, including in China with its reeducation camps for Uighur Muslims.The Associated Press

    CBC

    Quebec farmer comes home to find 2,000 heads of garlic stolen from field

    Lyne Fortin left her home in Shefford, Que., on Monday night only to return Tuesday morning to find almost her entire crop of 2,000 heads of garlic gone without a trace.Fortin, who owns Jardins Côte à Côte with her husband, said she was filled with rage when she saw what happened.She said in terms of sales, it represents a loss of about $4,000.Their farm is a small operation, less of a business and more of a hobby, she told CBC's Quebec AM."It just sank in after a while," said Fortin. "All our garlic was stolen. It was almost ready to harvest."She said it was all the more shocking since their operation isn't close to a busy street and there's no sign advertising their garlic for sale."People would have to have been surveilling the house," she said. "It's creepy."Fortin said they found some stray garlic heads in the ditch at the edge of their field, so she suspects one or more thieves must have loaded the bounty into a waiting vehicle.She added that the thieves must have known something about gardening since they knew which were the mature plants ready to be harvested.She contacted the police, but they said there wasn't much evidence to go on.Most of all, Fortin said she's disappointed to lose all the hard work she'd invested since the garlic was planted in October."We spent a lot of time on the field to make sure that our garlic was big and healthy, then all that disappears," she said.Despite this setback, Fortin said she and her husband plan to press on."We just decided to buy some more garlic and start again," she said.Fortin is also putting out a call advising people to buy their local garlic from established producers, not from the side of the road.

    CBC

    Meth-related admissions higher than opioids at Windsor-Essex treatment centres

    Treatment and rehabilitation facilities across southwestern Ontario are seeing an increase in patients admitted for meth addiction.At Westover Treatment Centre in Thamesville, more than 35 per cent of its patients can be connected to meth.Executive director Ron Elliott said in comparison, patients with opiate dependencies account for approximately 21 per cent of admissions. At Windsor's House of Sophrosyne — a treatment facility known for its women-only residence program — meth accounts for the second-highest number of admissions.According to House of Sophrosyne executive director Karen Waddell, 29 per cent of patients are admitted for meth-related conditions. At Sophrosyne, alcohol accounts for the highest number of admissions — approximately 46 per cent — while cocaine and opioids admissions are both below 30 per cent.Nicole Wilson, a supportive housing caseworker at the House of Sophrosyne said she first started noticing a rise in incidents of meth addiction in 2018. "I personally noticed a huge spike in meth use and it trickled down into the tenancies," said Wilson. "It has a horrific effect on people's dwellings, because it's just a substance that messes with their minds."Wilson believes meth addiction will continue to increase, owing to the drug's long-lasting effects and cheap cost. "In their minds, when their first drug of choice was opioids, they would use [maybe] four times a day to keep it up, because [opioids don't] have a long shelf life and it's costly," said Wilson. "And then when that becomes unmanageable,  I feel as though they start turning toward meth, where you can pay $10 and be high for four hours."Shontelle Millender, a caring connections caseworker at the House of Sophrosyne, echoed Wilson's comments about the drug's lower price and longer-lasting effects."There's a lot of women that are switching their addiction from opiates to crystal meth, just because it's cheaper, it lasts longer and they're able to maintain that substance a lot longer in their situation," said Millender, adding that users who move from opiates to meth then end up using both drugs. Recovery from meth addiction isn't impossible, according to Wilson."It's just a trickier beast to tackle."Dr. Raj Basker, chief of the mental health department with Windsor Regional Hospital agreed."It's a huge challenge," said Basker. "When people are ready to seek help, we need to provide those resources as quickly as possible."Basker said that kind of help is something they can't provide in the hospital and rely on services like House of Sophrosyne to "catch them when they're ready."Listen to Dr. Raj Basker chat with Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette about the rise of meth use. Find more Windsor Morning interviews here.

    Reuters

    Congo president and predecessor agree on division of cabinet posts

    Allies of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and his predecessor Joseph Kabila said they had reached an agreement on Friday on the division of cabinet posts between the two political camps. Negotiations have dragged on since Tshisekedi's inauguration in January. Three sources familiar with the negotiations, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Kabila's FCC coalition would control three of the four ministries generally considered the most prestigious: defense, finance and justice.

    CBC

    P.E.I. may open Confederation Trail to crossing ATVs

    P.E.I. Transportation Minister Steven Myers is drafting legislation to allow ATVs to cross the Confederation Trail and use some of the province's clay roads.The Confederation Trail, part of Canada's Great Trail system, is built on the province's old rail beds and outside of the winter months is reserved exclusively for non-motorized vehicles.The P.E.I. ATV Federation has been lobbying the government for the crossings. It says it is trying to create a province-wide trail system that could be a valuable tourism product, and it needs to be able to cross Confederation Trail to do that."It's not realistic to think that with a linear trail going tip to tip now, there's no way that we can develop our trails on either side of the Confederation Trail and not have to cross it," said federation president Peter Mellish."Some of the trail crossings that are there now have been used for 25 years, so we're just asking for it to be legal."Mellish said his group is looking for 12 to 20 crossings.There are some crossings on the trail that have been in use for 25 years, he said, but the federation wants to make them legal so they can be insured.Province sees tourism potentialMyers said his department is planning a pilot project that would not include as many crossings as that, but he said he does see the tourism potential of expanding ATV trails."Any time you go over to New Brunswick in the fall you see trailers and trucks loaded with ATVs leaving Prince Edward Island," he said."I think there's a big opportunity here for Prince Edward Island. We have some beautiful scenery here and we have some great weather. We have long falls and sometimes we have early springs."Myers said the crossings would be at least 20 kilometres apart and they would be gated to prevent ATVs from travelling along the trail itself, and to give trail users ample warning of the crossings. There would be a cap on the total number of crossings.Opening up unpaved roads would also be a pilot project, he said. ATVs on the unpaved roads would have to be registered vehicles, and their riders would have to have a driver's licence."I would foresee us somewhere down the road opening all of those roads up, if this pilot works," said Myers."If the pilot doesn't work we'll shut it down and that will be the end of it."'They don't need to go on the trail'Island Trails has been lobbying against the change.President Greg Mckee said the exclusive, non-motorized nature of Confederation Trail has been an important aspect of how it has been marketed, and has also been central to fundraising in the private sector for the trail.Mckee said there are already lots of places where ATVs can cross the trail. "They can go underneath the trail, they don't need to go on the trail. We have 150 crossings across the province where they can go at intersections and bypass," he said.Myers said he is mindful of the concerns, and he wants to create a system that works for everybody.More P.E.I. news

    Cannabis company CannTrust fires CEO and chair in wake of illegal growing

    The cannabis company that was caught by Health Canada for growing the drug in unlicensed greenhouses has fired its CEO and the chair of the board in a major corporate shakeup.Late Thursday, Vaughan, Ont.-based CannTrust Holdings Inc. terminated with cause its CEO Peter Aceto, and demanded the resignation of board chair Eric Paul, who complied.The moves come after Health Canada announced earlier this month that it was investigating the company after it was found to have been growing cannabis in unlicensed rooms at one of its facilities in the Niagara Region.The facility, near Pelham, Ont., has 12 greenhouses. The health body received information that between October last year and April this year, the company was growing cannabis in all of them, despite at the time not having a licence to do so in five of them.The Health Canada probe resulted in more than 13,000 kilos of the company's cannabis being shelved pending an investigation.Aceto — president of Scotiabank-owned online-based bank Tangerine for nearly a decade before making the leap into the cannabis business — was named CEO in October last year, the month the company's troubles began.The board named Robert Marcovitch as head of a special committee to investigate the matter, but has now named him interim CEO."Our first priority is to complete the remaining items of our investigation and bring the company's operations into full regulatory compliance,"  Marcovitch said.The executive shakeup comes after a report in the Globe & Mail alleged the pair were aware of the illegal growing, months before the government found out about it."Based on new information uncovered by the investigation, the company made a voluntary disclosure to Health Canada," CannTrust said in a release Thursday evening. "The company will fully co-operate with the regulator in an open and transparent manner to resolve these matters fully and expeditiously."Stock reactionCannTrust shares have lost 60 per cent of their value since the illegal growing story first came to light.But when word of the firings came out, CannTrust shares bounced up as much as 20 per cent, possibly a sign that investors think the move is a step in the right direction."The special committee did the right thing by getting rid of the existing management and putting a new team in place," said Mike Archibald, associate portfolio manager at AGF Investments, which previously held shares in CannTrust. "It helps to start repairing the image of the company." Elliot Johnson, chief investment officer at Evolve Funds, also had a stake in the company, but sold it off once news of the unlicensed growing came out a few weeks ago."The problem is that investors don't know the scope of the problem," he said. "So, at this point in time, it is pretty hard to come to a conclusive position on whether the action taken is sufficient or what's going to happen next."

  • External review concludes government acted properly in Hassan Diab's extradition to France
    News
    CBC

    External review concludes government acted properly in Hassan Diab's extradition to France

    Department of Justice lawyers acted ethically and followed proper procedures in their efforts to extradite Hassan Diab to France — and complaints from Diab and his lawyers are without merit — an external review of the case released today concludes."My conclusion that (counsel) acted in a manner that was ethical and consistent – both with the law and … practices and policies – is based on a firm factual foundation,"  former deputy attorney general of Ontario Murray Segal wrote in his conclusions.Diab, a 65-year-old Ottawa university lecturer, was accused by French authorities of involvement in a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue which killed four people and injured more than 40.Diab was arrested by the RCMP in November 2008 and placed under strict bail conditions until he was extradited to France in 2014.The Ontario judge who ordered the extradition wrote that France had presented "a weak case; the prospects of conviction in the context of a fair trial seem unlikely."That proved to be the case. Diab was never charged — but he spent more than three years in near-solitary confinement while France investigated his alleged involvement in the terror attack.'Scandalously disappointed'He was returned to Canada in January 2018 after French judges dropped his case due to a lack of evidence.Diab and his supporters are scheduled to respond in depth to the review's findings later today.Diab told CBC News via text that he was "scandalously disappointed" in the report's findings. He and his supporters have described his case as a "wrongful extradition."Rights groups such as Amnesty International and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) called for a public inquiry last year after CBC News revealed the steps Canadian government officials took to help secure Diab's extradition.But Segal concluded those concerns were unfounded."Counsel acted properly in vigorously advancing France's case," Segal wrote. "We would expect French authorities to do the same when Canada makes an extradition request."No rules brokenDocuments obtained by CBC News show that France was aware of — and failed to disclose — fingerprint evidence that helped to clear Diab of involvement in the terrorist attack when it made its formal extradition request to Canada.Fingerprint analysis conducted by Canadian officials showed that Diab's prints did not match prints thought to belong to the suspected bomber. Diab's lawyers say this information was never shared with the extradition judge — denying the defence key evidence of his innocence.But Segal found no rules were broken."Counsel also complied with their obligations to the extradition judge and their disclosure obligations," Segal wrote. "I note that, in the course of the extradition proceedings, counsel for Dr. Diab twice brought abuse of process applications relating to the conduct of DOJ counsel (among other grounds). Neither application was successful, and the rulings were not appealed."But while Segal concluded that Diab's case was handled properly by the Department of Justice, many of his recommendations appear to be aimed directly at criticisms of the department's actions.His first recommendation, for example, calls for a "buffer, where appropriate, between officials in the requesting state and the litigator in Canada advancing the case for committal" — an apparent reference to instances of coordination between the Department of Justice and French authorities working on Diab's case.Segal also recommended that states requesting extradition "be encouraged to complete their investigations in relation to the person sought before making a request for extradition, subject, of course, to public safety concerns."In what appears to be a direct reference to the fingerprint evidence, Segal suggested that "counsel for the Attorney General advancing a case for extradition should consider sharing evidence — particularly relevant and exculpatory or potentially exculpatory evidence — even when they are not required or obligated to do so."Segal also called on Justice to "find out from the requesting state how long the person sought can be detained" before a decision is made whether to go to trial — a direct reference to Diab's three years in prison without charges — and should consider updating the extradition treaty with France "to specifically address issues of delay and timely proceedings."Speaking in Halifax today, Justice Minister David Lametti said he would be reviewing Segal's recommendations closely."The extradition process and the process that determines guilt or innocence are two different procedures," he said. "Obviously I have a great deal of sympathy for Dr. Diab and his family. Nobody wants to see anybody sit in prison in a foreign country for that period of time waiting to be tried. You can always make a process better."There's a balance in an extradition process between the rights of the person being extradited and the rights of us in maintaining our treaty obligations. It's an extradition proceeding ... we're not looking at guilt or innocence at that stage. We rely on those (foreign) legal systems to make the final determination of guilt or innocence."'Damage control'Segal's mandate fell short of the judge-led public inquiry — with full subpoena power and cross-examination of witnesses — that Diab and his supporters had been demanding.So Diab boycotted this review, arguing the scope was too narrow and appeared to be nothing more than a "concerted damage-control effort."Diab's objections are spelled out in a letter written by his lawyer Donald Bayne and sent to Segal in July of last year."These terms of reference are a disservice to Dr. Diab and to all the suffering he and his family have been put through," Bayne wrote in the letter, which was also sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.Segal's conclusion that the Department of Justice did nothing improper in Diab's case seems to contradict the views of the prime minister, who criticized the outcome."I think for Hassan Diab we have to recognize first of all that what happened to him never should have happened," Trudeau said in June 2018. "This is something that, obviously, it's an extremely difficult situation to go through for himself, for his family, and that's why we've asked for an independent external review to look into exactly how this happened and make sure that it never happens again."The B.C. Civil Liberties association said this afternoon that Segal's report only proves that "Canada's extradition law is severely broken and must be changed.""This report makes clear that our extradition laws are deeply unfair. Dr. Diab was shipped off for lengthy imprisonment in a foreign country on a flimsy case, without even having the right to see and to respond to the evidence against (him)," the BCCLA said in a media release."Canada's laws must be changed to prevent anything like this from happening again in the future. The report makes suggestions as to how federal lawyers might conduct their cases better in order to protect Canadians' rights — with respect, that's not good enough. The law must be changed to guarantee fairness for Canadians whose freedom and lives are at risk."Diab is still waiting for the French Court of Appeal to deliver a ruling on whether the court will uphold the decision that saw him released from jail.That court was supposed to hold a hearing in October of last year. No hearing took place.If France wins its appeal, it could seek to extradite Diab a second time, or to try him in absentia.

    CBC

    Reduced sentence for Edmonton man due to excessive force by police

    Edmonton police used "excessive force" when they arrested a man last fall after a vehicle and foot chase, a provincial court judge says.Duane Edward Laver suffered numerous cuts and bruises, two broken ribs and a torn ear at the hands of police in November 2018."I can only conclude that the handling of Mr. Laver was, to use the kindest terms, gratuitously rough," provincial court judge Larry Anderson said in written decision issued this week.As a result, Anderson reduced Laver's sentence by six months. Laver was released from custody that same day.Laver was also given credit for pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while disqualified and flight from police.His encounter with police began at a gas station on the afternoon of Nov. 19, 2018.That day, Laver was behind the wheel of a stolen Buick Enclave when a constable ran the plate, found out it was a stolen vehicle and activated his emergency lights.Laver drove off with the police cruiser in pursuit. After seven blocks, the SUV hit two other vehicles and a light post. Laver ran off. Const. James ran after him. During the trial, Laver and Wirrell gave differing accounts of the arrest. The judge said he believed the officer's version of events. Wirrell admitted he pushed Laver head-first into a tree, then grabbed him around the neck to bring him close enough to cuff him. He said Laver refused to put his hands out, so the constable kneed him in the side eight to 10 times."I accept the arresting officer's account that the blows he struck were for the purpose of gaining control while he was without backup," Anderson wrote. "This does not make it a less painful experience for Mr. Laver, but I do not find that the constable's actions were gratuitously excessive."Wirrell used his pepper spray on Laver and was finally able to handcuff him. By that time, other officers had responded to Wirrell's distress call. ' ... the result of unnecessary force' The judge noted Const. Andrew Jarvis helped escort Laver to the police van. Jarvis admitted Laver was put into the vehicle head first, but couldn't remember if it was because Laver was resisting or because it was "more expedient." According to the judge, Jarvis did not make notes and had a poor memory of events. The constable insisted he did not hit Laver, but conceded during cross-examination it was possible other officers may have. The constable admitted he was angry because he thought Laver had attacked Wirrell At least some of the injuries sustained by Mr. Laver were the result of unnecessary force. \- provincial court Judge Larry AndersonAnderson said it was possible Laver suffered a punctured jawbone and torn ear when he was pushed into a tree, but found it equally possible the ear injury occurred in the van. "I cannot determine who struck Mr. Laver inside the van, but I find it probable that at least some blows were struck," the judge wrote. "At least some of the injuries sustained by Mr. Laver were the result of unnecessary force, beginning with the way in which [he] was marched to the van and put into the van. "I have also found it probable that once in the van, Mr. Laver received further injuries, although I make no finding with respect to who may have struck Mr. Laver." Laver's lawyer requested the charges be stayed.Anderson ruled the police use of force did not rise to a level that would justify a stay of proceedings. But he determined Laver was mistreated enough to warrant a sentence reduction. The Crown asked for a 32-month sentence, while the defence suggested 12 months. Anderson settled on an 18-month sentence with 12 months credit for time already served, leaving six months. The judge reduced the sentence by six months to account for the police use of force. When Laver realized he would get out of the remand centre that day, he flashed a big smile on his way out of the courtroom."That's good news" he told sheriff escorting him.

    CBC

    Jacques-Cartier Park cleanup overdue after Mosaïculture

    Part of Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que., remains closed months after last year's Mosaïculture event, with no word when restoration may begin or end.The National Capital Commission closed off the southern portion of the Ottawa River-side park site two months ago, which was seven months after the plant sculpture event ended.  One of the issues is it's unclear who is responsible for the cleanup. The NCC said in a statement the company, Mosaïcultures internationales de Montréal, left the site earlier than planned and did not restore the park to its original state. "The NCC is currently conducting a detailed soil and ground assessment to better plan the required restoration and clean," the statement reads. It said it does not know its analysis will be done. Jacques Ouimette, Mosaïcultures internationales de Montréal spokesperson, said they had recently reached an agreement that would see the NCC take care of the restoration by using a reserve fund that was in their initial contract. The NCC has not confirmed or denied the existence of this agreement. According to the commission, spring floods also delayed the process.

    CBC

    False alarm: Online photo not B.C. fugitive, Mounties warn against spreading rumours

    A man bearing an uncanny resemblance to B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod, shown in a photo posing with a copy of Thursday's Winnipeg Sun, is not the alleged killer, police confirmed.In the photo that has circulated on social media, a smiling man holds the front page of the newspaper, displaying side-by-side images of McLeod, 19, and his co-accused, Bryer Schmegelsky, 18. The man in the photo appears to be in a wooded area, and a vehicle can be seen in the background. McLeod and Schmegelsky are wanted in connection with the deaths of three people in B.C. last week. A burnt-out car driven by the pair was found near Gillam, Man., and police have been conducting an extensive ground search for them in the surrounding wilderness for several days. RCMP confirmed the man in the photo is not McLeod in a tweet Friday morning, and at a news conference later in the day, spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said police had made contact with the person in the photo."It does appear to be an instance where a photo was taken and then ended up being unintentionally circulated on social media," she said.Courchaine warned against sharing anything other than confirmed facts related to the search. "The spreading of false information in communities across Manitoba has created fear and panic," she said. Schmegelsky and McLeod, from Port Alberni, B.C., are suspects in the shooting deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and American Chynna Deese, 24,  in northern B.C. last week. They have also been charged with second-degree murder of Leonard Dyck, a sessional instructor at the University of British Columbia, whose body was found days later near Dease Lake.No basis for rumours of Beausejour sighting: RCMPOn Thursday, social media posts began circulating claiming that the suspects had been spotted in Beausejour, Man., about 50 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. Beausejour RCMP confirmed to CBC News that they hadn't received any reports of sightings in the area."Apparently, someone posted on Facebook that they heard a rumour that the suspects were in the area and the rumour spread, causing people to lock their doors and businesses to close," an RCMP spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "At this time, we don't believe there is any threat to public safety."Also on Thursday, a vehicle with two men inside was involved in a "gas and dash" in Carberry, in southwestern Manitoba. Bluehills RCMP intercepted the vehicle, which was reported stolen in Beausejour.A 26-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and charged with multiple offences.Gillam residents remain on edgeThe search for the two men continued near Gillam on Friday. The weather was cold and sometimes rainy in the town 740 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Over the next 72 hours, police will start canvassing door-to-door in the town of Gillam and in Fox Lake Cree Nation, hoping to generate new tips.Police are also exploring the possibility that someone may have inadvertently helped the suspects leave the area, although Courchaine stressed that their last confirmed sighting was in the Gillam area on Monday. "It is possible that someone may not have been aware of who they were providing assistance to, and may now be hesitant to come forward," Courchaine said, adding the suspects might have changed their appearance.Foot patrols, checkstops, canine units and helicopters have all been brought in to help with the search. Police stopped a Via Rail train passing through the area, checking every car for any sign of the suspects. People living in the community want to see the suspects caught and the search operation ended as soon as possible, said Karen Donnellan-Fisher, manager of local Co-op gas station, which also serves as the town's only food and liquor store. "We wanted it to be over as soon as it started," she said.The gas station changed its scheduling policies to ensure no one would be working alone at any time. "If somebody doesn't want to come to work because they're not comfortable with all that's going on — some people just don't feel safe leaving their house — then that's their prerogative and that's OK."Despite the ongoing search, Donnellan-Fisher said the anxiety among the residents has diminished somewhat. People are still coming out and shopping at the store."The only difference is people are locking their doors, night and day," she said.

    CBC

    Drop Your Gonch campaign targets underwear donations

    When it comes to clothing donated to social agencies, underwear is often an afterthought. While underwear is amongst the most requested items at the Bissell Centre, its also the least-donated item, says communications manager Devin Komarniski.Indeed, on Thursday the centre was completely out of socks, bras and men's underwear. Clients will wear one set of underwear for several days or even weeks at a time, Komarniski said."We want to be able to have enough stock to provide comfort, and dignity which goes a long way for people who are struggling on the street," he said.This week the centre launched its Drop Your Gonch campaign, looking to collect 10,000 donations of new underwear.The campaign was launched in 2013 after a secretary at the centre tired of handing out men's underwear to female clients because that's all the centre had. "She just said I've had enough, people have needs that we're not being able to meet, and we decided to do an appeal for it," Komarniski said.The need for underwear rises in the summer, he said. Lorna Bullchild, a Bissell Centre client, said there's always a demand for underwear. "It is really hard for us homeless — and I speak for all the homeless people out here too — because we're asking each other do you have this, do you have that," Bullchild said."Winter is alright, everything comes, but now that summer is here, there's nothing," Bullchild said.Donations will be taken until Saturday at 20 locations across Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park.

    CBC

    Easter Seals still struggling after major flood, hoping to raise $50K

    Easter Seals is making a plea for public donations after a devastating flood in its St. John's building brought its programs and operations to a temporary halt in early July.The organization's building on Mount Scio Road is still under repair, and while the 20 programs and services it offers for people with disabilities have largely been set up in temporary locations, and there are costs to cover and lost revenue to make up for, said Mark Bradbury, the organization's chief executive officer.He figures it all adds up to about $50,000, and that's what Easter Seals is hoping to raise."The community could really help us out right now," he said. "We'll do our very best to try to raise that money and if we don't, something will have to give."On the weekend of July 6-7, a pipe burst during the night in the women's washroom quickly spread through the hallway to the music room, computer room and multipurpose room, as well as some offices and the gym."I was in shock to see how much damage was done," Bradbury said.Of the building's 14,000 square feet of floor, he estimates about 10,000 feet have now been torn up to be replaced. He says it will be about three months before all the work is done."No one can be there anymore. There's not even a washroom," he said.All of Easter Seals' programs immediately came to a halt as the organization scrambled to find a new place from which to operate. After about a week, its day camp was moved to Macdonald Drive Junior High. Stella's Circle offered up a classroom space for the Easter Seals Horizons career services program and the organization's remaining administrative staff have set up shop in a building on Kelsey Drive.That week of missed revenue from its programs, especially its day camp, which has about 50 campers, will sting, Bradbury said. His team also had to cancel a number of fundraising events, he said. Easter Seals has insurance to cover some of the equipment damage and the rental costs for the temporary locations, but there are immediate costs for the plumbing repairs which are still being assessed."This incident could not have come at a more difficult time for the participants and families of Easter Seals NL who live with a wide range of physical, sensory, cognitive and other disabilities," said the release.Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

    Whitehorse to get new downtown transit station, other goodies

    More than $16.5 million in funding from the federal and territorial governments will mean upgrades to Whitehorse's public transportation system and city roads.The money will pay for four new buses for the city's transit system, and it will help build a new downtown transit station with a heated waiting area, public toilets and bike racks."Over the years we've seen sustained growth in the number of people who use public transit," stated Mayor Dan Curtis in a news release."Any external funding we receive helps us improve the buses we use and the roads we drive on every day."The money was announced in Whitehorse on Thursday. According to the news release, the federal government is contributing $13.2 million, while the Yukon government is contributing $3.3 million.The money will also help pay for the reconstruction of Cook Street and a new multi-use trail from Black Street to Ogilvie Street.Tlingit Street in the city's Marwell subdivision will also have work done, including road surfacing, the installation of 500 metres of storm and wastewater sewers, and the replacement of the Galena Road water main.The City of Whitehorse is also contributing $245,000, while the Kwanlin Dün First Nation is contributing $400,000 to the new downtown transit station project.The federal funding comes from three sources: the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream, the Green Infrastructure Stream, and the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream.

  • How the public can help stop the spread of emerald ash borer
    News
    CBC

    How the public can help stop the spread of emerald ash borer

    New Brunswickers are being asked to keep on the lookout for the dreaded emerald ash borer, an invasive species known to destroy ash trees across North America.The emerald ash borer, a bright, metallic green insect, was confirmed to be in Oromocto, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced on Wednesday.The pest, which is responsible for the destruction of millions of trees throughout North America, was previously reported in Edmundston, about 300 kilometres north of Oromocto, in May 2018."It's the unwanted hitchhiker," said Andrew Holland, a spokesperson for the Nature Conservancy of Canada."It gets on logs, trucks, wood chips but also firewood."Ash trees have limited resistance to stave off the insects, which can kill trees within one to four years of infestation."It just destroys nature and a lot of important habitats for wildlife and important components of our forests. And that's not a good thing," he said.What if you spot it?Holland said members of the public can report any sightings of the insect to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the Canadian Forest Service or Natural Resources Canada. They can also use the iNaturalist app, which allows people to record and share their observations from nature with scientists and foresters. Despite efforts to limit its spread with quarantines and pesticides, the beetle has already made its way from Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and into the Atlantic provinces.Individual beetles can travel 400 to 700 metres annually, but the population can spread much farther and faster when it piggybacks on firewood being transported by people.What does it look like?The emerald ash borer is present from May until late summer. Holland said the insect lays eggs on the bark of the ash tree. Then, those eggs weave their way inside the ash tree, creating tunnels that vary in shapes including, zigzags and an "S" shape. These tunnels erode the ash tree's ability to feed."It just really hurts the nutrients of the tree and gets down in the roots and that's how it really takes hold," he said.Once the emerald ash borer gets into an area that contains ash tree areas, it can decimate 99 per cent of those trees within five to seven years.Traps have been set across New Brunswick to capture individual insects to help map their spread.It poses no threat to human health but poses "a major economic and environmental threat to urban and forested areas of North America," the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said. What are ash trees used for?Ash trees are typically found in municipal forests. They are also planted in young forests because they can grow quickly, Holland said.The wood from ash trees can be used for baseball bats, hockey sticks, Indigenous baskets, snowshoes and electric guitars."It's durable, it's beautiful and that's why ash trees are so important," he said.The Government of Canada estimates it will cost municipalities $2 billion over the next 30 years to treat, remove and replace ash trees infested with the emerald ash borer.

    BBC News

    Hong Kong protesters hold sit-in at airport

    Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have been holding a sit-in at Hong Kong's International airport in protest against the response of the police to last weekend’s triad gang attacks on activists. There are fears that Saturday’s unauthorised march to the scene of last weekend’s clashes could result in yet more violence.

    Alaska ferry strike leaves operators scrambling

    A private ferry operator in Haines, Alaska, says she is "slammed" with summer bookings and may have to bring in another boat to keep up with demand as a ferry strike in the state enters its third day."I got to the office at 5 o'clock this morning and I've been returning calls and looking people ever since I got here, and we were here until 9 o'clock last night," said Alison Jacobson with Alaska Fjordlines on Thursday."It's just [a] constant flow of people, constant phones and emails." Alaska Fjordlines is running extra trips on its usual route between Skagway, Haines and Juneau. The 48-passenger boat does not take cars, meaning that American travellers without passports can't get between Skagway and Haines. By land, the trip requires travelling through Canada.Jacobson said her company is doing all it can to accommodate everyone, but between the usual summer tourist rush, the Southeast Alaska State Fair this weekend, and now the ferry strike, it's unclear how long they can keep up the pace.'It's quite a mess'"We're just trying to take care of people just in the next few days, but we are getting slammed with reservations through the rest of the season as well," she said."It's quite a mess. People [are] stuck in all kinds of places but we're trying to do what we can."Members of the Inlandboatmen's Union of the Pacific walked off the job Wednesday. The union and the State of Alaska can't agree on a new contract and are far apart on wage demands and mandatory overtime.Robb Arnold, a union spokesman, said wages and health care are side issues compared with how he said workers are treated. He said workers are frustrated by a lack of communication on what cuts to the ferry system budget could mean for them.The state government said Thursday the strike is illegal, and it warned striking workers they could be fired or face losing their health insurance if the job action continues.Other arrangementsAll ferries with the Alaska Marine Highway System are now tied up at docks around the state. Meadow Bailey, a spokesperson with the state's transportation department, said officials are trying to help stranded travellers."We're doing our best to rebook or accommodate people who are having their travel plans and whose travel plans are disrupted right now," she said."But there's definitely … a lot of moving pieces right now and we don't know how long this will last."

    CBC

    Overcrowding at Delta beach creates another summer 'bottleneck'

    A beach in Delta, B.C., is becoming too popular for its own good. On a hot summer day, around 5,000 people make their way along the single road in and out of Centennial Beach, with many of them battling for one of 650 parking spots.  "It's a bottleneck for local residents," said Coun. Dylan Kruger with the City of Delta. Kruger said the traffic issues are getting worse. Delta Police have been called in twice this summer to close down the main road.Delta Police say long weekends typically gather large crowds to the area, but an influx of beach-goers is becoming an issue on regular weekends as well.  "It's been a victim of its own success. We're really proud of Centennial Beach. It's a jewel here in Delta. But the overcrowding has turned into a real problem," Kruger said. The city is turning to Metro Vancouver, which is in charge of the beach, for solutions. Delta recently sent Metro Vancouver a letter, asking for it to review its traffic plan for the area.Metro Vancouver said it plans to have staff on hand this weekend to put up road closure signs right away if there are too many people, which it says has worked well at other crowded sites in the region.  "No sense driving in any further and congesting the areas, because you'll just be sent back," said John McEwen, chair of Metro Vancouver Parks. McEwen said Metro Vancouver is also in touch with TransLink about improving transit routes to the beach. "We need to get people out of their cars, into buses to get to the parks," he said. Overcrowding a regional problem Centennial Beach is just one of many outdoor havens in the region struggling to keep up with demand — including Sasamat and Buntzen lakes.  "The worst thing, and we're starting to see this now, is that our parks are getting overused, overcapacity," said McEwen, who is also the mayor of Anmore.  He said with hot weather and E. coli scares in Vancouver, more people are looking to cool off outside the city. And social media is helping to popularize spots like never before. In order to keep the beaches sustainable, McEwen said they will simply need more park land, for which he plans to ask for funding in the fall budget. "Hopefully we can get an increase so that we can start buying more land for everybody to use," McEwen said.

    CBC

    American meets Newfoundland family she didn't know she had at Corner Brook's Come Home Year

    In the midst of Corner Brook's Come Home Year celebrations, one American woman is having a remarkable family reunion, as she tours around the city with relatives she didn't know existed until a year and a half ago.For decades, Rachel Dorsey's Canadian connection lay at the fringes of her life in Washington State, with Dorsey armed with only the most basic of facts about her father's heritage."I knew he was adopted from Newfoundland, but he wasn't in my life growing up," said Dorsey, who only met her father twice.Dorsey's father was Robert Ingram, born in Corner Brook in 1950 and adopted soon after to an American couple stationed at the Harmon Air Force Base in Stephenville. Fast forward to December 2017, when Dorsey grew curious about her roots. With her father and paternal grandparents deceased, she turned to a DNA test, and uploaded the results to an online genetic database.That website spit out a surprise.Not only had Dorsey matched with someone else's DNA on the site, there was a phone number to go with it — Cora Butt's, of Stephenville Crossing."I called Cora, and Cora said, yes, my aunt had given up her son for adoption years ago, and we've been looking for him ever since," Dorsey said.A 67-year searchOn the other end of the line, Butt could not quite believe what was unfolding. In her family's lore, Butt's mother had never wanted her sister to give up her newborn for adoption."My mother had gone to the hospital to get him, but when she got there [Robert's mother] had already signed the adoption papers," Butt said. "She used to always tell us to look for him."Butt and her siblings took that to heart, and tried to find out what became of the adopted baby — their cousin — even after Butt's mother passed away. They wrote to the adoption agency, posted on adoption Facebook pages, and tried to flag the media. I ... felt like my dad never gave me anything, but he did. He gave me a family. \- Rachel DorseyThen, Dorsey dialed that long distance number."We connected right from the beginning," said Butt. "We were on the phone, pretty much at least once a month, for the last year and a half," said Dorsey.Coming home, for Come HomeAs the cousins chatted, it became clear they needed to meet. And what better excuse than the big celebration happening in the heart of their connection."Her sister Stella brought up that I should come home, for Come Home Year. Yeah — I should come home for Come Home Year," Dorsey recalled of the conversation."It's a piece of me. It's like the missing piece to the puzzle."Dorsey booked the trip across North America, and landed at the Deer Lake Airport 14 hours after taking off from Washington."I was tired, but it was awesome," Dorsey said. "It's been kind of surreal."The days since have been a blur of relatives, retracing roots and experiencing Newfoundland culture, from berry picking to moose sightings.The experience has also had Dorsey reflecting on her own personal history, and coming to terms with her past."I had maybe some abandonment issues, not having my dad around," she said."With this family that had searched for him for 67 years, they welcomed me with open arms. I kind of just felt like my dad never gave me anything, but he did. He gave me a family."Come Home Year wraps up on Sunday, but Dorsey and Butt both agree this visit isn't Dorsey's last. There are already plans for more trips between Western Newfoundland and Washington in the works.Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

    Cyprus extends remand of seven Israelis for alleged rape, five freed

    A court in Cyprus on Friday detained seven Israeli youths for further questioning in connection with a group rape alleged by a British tourist on the island. A total of 12 individuals had initially been detained on a court order last week after a 19-year-old woman said she had been assaulted in a hotel room in the resort of Ayia Napa. Cypriot authorities released five of them late on Thursday.

    CBC

    'Our busiest year yet': Contractor says more residents installing screw piles to mitigate overland flooding

    Driving along Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ont., shows high water levels and flooded fields — but it also shows construction. Houses continue to be built in neighbourhoods like East Riverside despite calls from current residents for improved flood protection systems. This means work for some companies has gone up — especially companies who install a flood protection system such as screw piles. Screw piles are a ground anchoring system that allow for load-bearance to be transferred away from the structure itself onto the pile. Home builds while flood concerns are high have made it the "busiest year yet" for a company like Postech Screw Piles, a Quebec owned company with a branch in Windsor. "The pipes are designed to support the concrete foundation so nothing settles and sinks," said local branch owner Carmen Aquino. "There's less risk for the homeowner and the builder."Companies like Postech are brought in to build plans by more traditional companies who have been working with conservation authorities to ensure standards are met. According to Gino Piccioni with Timberland Homes, screw piles are one type of special equipment that are required when homes are built in areas with poor soil conditions.One of Aquino's recent Riverside Drive homes had Postech install screw piles around the permiter, with the plan of building a concrete retaining wall to prevent shoreline flooding from seeping into the home's foundation. "Along the back of their property, where they're supposed to have a break wall, the water is coming right over the break wall," said Aquino. "It was beneficial to use screw piles."Installing screw piles can be "tens of thousands of dollars" and can take anywhere from half a day to two days to complete, according to Aquino. Screw piles are often used in lighthouse or rail construction. They are also considered a more environmentally-friendly type of construction, reducing the need to displace and then transport soil away from the build site.

    CBC

    Kelowna's first legal cannabis store opens 8 months after legalization

    Kelowna's first legal cannabis shop, Hobo Cannabis Store, opened for business on Thursday — the first of 15 companies granted approval by the City of Kelowna to open in the Okanagan city.Vice president Harrison Stoker said his company worked quickly to build its retail location after it obtained a provincial licence to open the store."We are excited to be the first to open here," Stoker said. "I think more importantly the Kelowna community at large is excited for it."It's the fourth retail location for the company, which has two shops in Vancouver and one in Ottawa.Stoker said the Kelowna shop features cannabis grown by two local producers as part of their line up of products."For the first time, Kelowna residents can buy Kelowna cannabis — legal Kelowna cannabis," he said.On Thursday there were hundreds of customers coming into the shop for a chance to see the store's layout and buy legal marijuana locally."It's about time," said customer Cory Mallan. "It's going to be a revolving door all day long."

    CBC

    Gotta see it to believe it: Man hunts muskox in northern Alberta

    A sombre day for a man in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., was made brighter this week when he got the unlikely — perhaps unprecedented — chance to harvest a muskox.It was just after 10 p.m. on July 21 — sunset in northern Alberta. August Marcel and a friend had driven about three minutes out of town to bury the family dog, which had recently died. They ventured into the bush with the deceased pet and a rifle to protect them from bears. In the woods they heard stomping, "like something that we never heard before, so we went to take a look," said Marcel.That's when they came across a hulking, horned beast lurking solo in the brush."I couldn't really identify it right away because we don't have them here," said Marcel. "As soon as I seen his horns and his head I knew it was a muskox."Muskoxen are shaggy-haired, cow-like mammals with distinctive horns that curve upwards, like hooks. They're typically found in the far North — on islands in the Arctic Ocean, on the Arctic coast, and through the Sahtu and North Slave regions, according to the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The animals are occasionally spotted as far south as the territory's South Slave region, but in Alberta, reports of muskox sightings are rare. The lone beast (also atypical, as muskoxen tend to travel in herds) didn't flinch as Marcel drove his truck close. Marcel said he shot the animal from two or three yards away.  "It was a pretty sad day, turned around real quick," he said.The two friends rallied the help of Marcel's uncle and younger brother to skin and butcher the animal."I cut up all the steaks, made a traditional dry meat," said Marcel.  My grandpa is over 70. It's the first time he's ever heard of one in our community. \- August MarcelHis family didn't believe him at first, when he said he hunted a muskox."I literally had to walk in the house with the head, that's the only way everybody would believe me," he said. "My grandpa is over 70. It's the first time he's ever heard of one in our community."Muskoxen can do well southIt's unclear exactly how far south of the treeline muskoxen will travel, said Jan Adamczewski with the wildlife division at the N.W.T.'s Department of Environment and Natural Resources."In the last year there's been pretty reliable observations of muskox on the Saskatchewan and Alberta border, but this is further south than anything I've heard of for quite a few years," said Adamczewski."Clearly they can do quite well well south of the treeline"Judging from the photos, Adamczewski said it looks like Marcel encountered a young bull, around three or four years old.That could also explain why the mammal was alone, he said."It's not uncommon that the first colonizing animal, the animal furthest out there, would be a lone bull. That's consistent with what we've seen."Sharing the harvestAll who helped in the harvest were treated to meat, said Marcel, as well as his family and friends. What did the meat taste like?"It was wild for sure, it was different from caribou. It was different-good," said Marcel. "I really enjoyed it."