Almost 14m tune in as England clinch victory over Switzerland on penalties

Almost 14 million tuned in to watch England’s tense Euros quarter-final match against Switzerland, which saw them clinch victory in a penalty shootout.

An average audience of 13.6 million watched on as Gareth Southgate’s team narrowly secured a place in the semi-final following their match in in Dusseldorf on Saturday, according to overnight BBC ratings.

Viewers were kept hooked as Bukayo Saka equalised Breel Embolo’s opener, but the two sides could not be separated with the game ending 1-1 after extra time.

They secured the win with a 5-3 shoot-out after Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all stepped up to take spot-kicks.

The game, which kicked off at 5pm, attracted a peak audience of 16.8 million people watching the BBC sport coverage live on BBC One.

The Prince of Wales was among football fans rejoicing as England won the match, calling the game “nail biting to the very end” in a post on social media.

William, who is president of the FA, was in the stands at the Dusseldorf Arena watching the match and was seen cheering on England throughout the game.

In a personally-signed message on X, he said: “Nail biting to the very end. Well done @England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W.”

Elsewhere, England fans were pictured celebrating Bukayo Saka’s equaliser as they watched from a series of screenings, including at BOXPARK in Wembley, Sandown Park in Esher and Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire.

England will now face the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday night after the Dutch team beat Turkey 2-1 to secure a spot in the semi-final.

The Three Lions will be hoping to land a place in the finals in a bid to redeem themselves after their loss to Italy on penalties during the last Euro final.

Spain and France will also face off against each other on Tuesday as they hope to secure a coveted final spot.