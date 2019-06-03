Almost 20 PMDs impounded over 3-day operation: LTA

SINGAPORE — Close to 20 personal mobility devices (PMDs) were impounded in a three-day sting over the weekend, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (3 June).

More than 60 active mobility enforcement officers were deployed at Hougang, Telok Blangah and Tiong Bahru, and 31 offences were detected, said the authority in a Facebook post.

Most of the offences were committed by riders using non-compliant devices and riding on paths where they are not allowed to. These include a rider who rode a 33.48kg PMD and another who had a 28kg mobility device, according to the LTA.

All bicycles, PMDs and PABs must not exceed 20kg, 70cm in width and a capped speed of 25km/hr before they can be used on public paths.

Any person who fails to comply faces up to three months in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000 for a first-time offence.

From 1 July, it is mandatory for riders to register their e-scooters. Those who make false declarations during their e-scooter registration can be jailed up to 12 months and/or a fine up to $5,000.

(SOURCE: LTA)

