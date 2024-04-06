Almost half of Tory councillors think Government is too Left-wing

Just one in five councillors is satisfied with the performance of Rishi Sunak's Government, according to the poll - Danny Lawson/AFP

Almost half of Tory councillors believe the Government is too Left-wing, a poll has found.

More than two thirds – 65 per cent – are dissatisfied with the national party, according to the survey of 391 Conservative councillors across the country.

The findings come amid warnings that the local elections on May 2 will be a “bloodbath”, with councillors fearing they will pay the price for the Government’s failings.

The poll, conducted by Savanta, found that just one in five councillors is satisfied with the Government’s performance, while the majority – 54 per cent – are dissatisfied.

Claire Bullivant, the chief executive of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, which represents grassroots Tories, said the true level of disenchantment among councillors was likely to be far higher than the poll suggests.

“In my experience, most Conservative councillors follow the Ronald Reagan principle and will never berate a fellow Conservative or talk down our party publicly,” she said. “So even though these figures paint a bleak picture, I’m sure they’re actually even bleaker in reality.”

The research was commissioned by Labour Together, a think tank that is contributing to Labour’s election strategy.

It found that 47 per cent of those polled believe the Conservative party is too Left-wing, compared to just 24 per cent who say it is too Right-wing. Twenty-six per cent said the party has the balance about right, and three per cent said they did not know.

Ms Bullivant, who also edits Conservative Post, a grassroots publication, said: “I have a lot of readers who are councillors, and I hear their dissatisfaction on a daily basis.

“You have to remember these guys are our Conservative army who are in the trenches day in and day out, pounding the pavements, doing the donkey work and talking to the public on the doorsteps for very little reward or compensation.

“However, off the record they tell me they are sick of defending Rishi, who isn’t stopping the boats and isn’t delivering on key conservative issues.

Story continues

“Many tell me they know May 2 will be a bloodbath and they’re devastated they’ll lose their positions. They know they’re in the firing line paying the price for Rishi’s failings.”

Chris Hopkins, the political research director at Savanta, said the views of councillors tended to be a “proxy” for grassroots sentiment, adding: “Ultimately, there is just not a lot of satisfaction with how things have gone for the Conservative Party.

“We are definitely seeing in national polling a real switch towards Reform at the moment from Conservative voters – there is an idea that the Conservative Party don’t really represent conservative values as much as before.

“The issue of immigration is absolutely driving a significant proportion of voters to Reform. It is not necessarily that the Conservative party are seen as pro-immigration, but that they haven’t delivered on their anti-immigration rhetoric.”

One former Cabinet minister said they were “pleasantly surprised” by the results of the poll which show “how well the Government is doing, all things considered”.

They added: “Councillors are looking at losing their seats. I think we are in the business of expectation management at this stage, and the lower we manage expectations, the better.

“There aren’t any rabbits to be pulled out of hats. It is that lack of oomph in the Government that is a real problem? Can it get oomph between now and the May elections? No. Can it get oomph between now and the general election? Possibly.”

A Government source said it “can be judged on its actions”, adding: “The alternative is Keir Starmer, who has no plan, only a French-style wheeze to attack business and destroy jobs, and would take us back to square one.”