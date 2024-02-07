‘It’s almost like having the Olympics again’: Sydney’s lunar new year celebrations grow bigger every year

Simon Chan in Sydney’s Chinatown. He says lunar new year celebrations are ‘precious’ to the city’s Chinese community. Photograph: Blake Sharp-Wiggins/The Guardian

Simon Chan has watched Sydney’s lunar new year celebrations grow over the past two decades, from the small-scale events of the early 90s to what are today thought to be the largest outside Asia.

“Its almost like having a World Cup or the Olympics again, obviously on a smaller scale but the feeling is similar,” says Chan, the president of the Chinese Australian Forum, adding: “We see thousands and thousands of people descend on these events, its massive here.”

Related: Laneway festival 2024 review – Stormzy electrifies against the odds at Sydney Showgrounds

The significance of the festival’s growth isn’t lost on older migrants, who arrived in a very different Australia and have witnessed the country gradually embracing their culture and traditions.

“It’s very rewarding to see what it has become,” Chan says. “When I first came to Sydney in the 70s there were hardly any Chinese-Australians in school, hardly any immigrants from Asia around. But in the time since, it is so great to see how many immigrants have called Sydney home and made these celebrations more significant.

“The Chinese community obviously feel a sense of belonging, these events make them feel part of Australia. This event is precious to us, and its beautiful to see it so widely celebrated.”

Traditionally, eastern and southern Asian cultures celebrate the beginning of the new year on the lunar calendar with a variety of events and celebrations.

The year of the dragon is especially important to many of these communities because it symbolises power, nobility, prosperity and strength.

There are dozens of events organised by councils in Sydney to mark the celebration, including dragon boat races on Darling Harbour, the Lunar Lanes night markets in Haymarket and a wide range of street markets scheduled for February.

The celebration will be a boon for businesses, with hundreds of thousands of tourists expected to arrive in the city. Many of them will head to Chatswood, where the celebrations are expected to generate a $10.2m increase in visitor spending.

Story continues

It makes them feel part of a community, part of a culture, part of the country

Councillor Jam Xia, who has been serving on the Willoughby city council since 2021, says the response to this year’s events has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

“People from across the city are all coming into Chatswood for the lunar new year celebrations and it’s gratifying to see.”

Events, which will run until 25 February, include lion dance performances, a comedy gala, musical experiences and an art installation honouring the year of the dragon.

Xia says the growing prominence of lunar new year reflects the city’s changing face.

“My parents immigrated in the 2000s, and my uncle before them in the 1990s, and I always discuss with them what it was like immigrating here … these events just increase the sense of belonging,” he says.

“It makes them feel part of a community, part of a culture, part of the country.”

Related: Michelle Lim Davidson: ‘I felt like I was an alien. I couldn’t recognise my own reflection’

On the other side of the city in Canterbury-Bankstown, councillor Jessie Nguyen says the celebration is the biggest event of the year for many of the communities that call the region home.

“Our lunar new year events have always been popular with thousands of people, year in and year out.

“We have hosted lunar new year festivals for almost 20 years and it’s heartwarming to see the event grow bigger and better every year.”

More than 20% of residents across Canterbury-Bankstown are of Chinese, Vietnamese or Korean descent, with more than 10% born in Vietnam and China.

The fact that they always turn up, Nguyen says, reflects Sydney’s stature as a hub for multicultural celebrations.

“The local community and beyond have really embraced our cultural events, particularly because they are free and accessible,” she says. “Sydney is a world city. It is exciting to see people from all cultures participating in lunar new year festivities.”