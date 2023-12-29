'Almost Naked' party of Moscow elites sparks outrage in increasingly conservative Russia

A celebrity-studded "Almost Naked" party in Moscow's famed Mutabor nightclub has drawn outrage from Russia's political establishment, which has become increasingly po-faced since the assault on Ukraine.

Footage showing Russian VIPs in lingerie and raunchy costumes led to the arrest of a rapper for wearing nothing but a strategically-placed sock, and calls for boycotts and investigations.

The scandal shows the shrinking space for anything deviating from conservative patriotism in Russia since its deadly assault in Ukraine almost two years ago.

Amid the backlash, organiser Anastasia Ivleeva published a tearful apology video.

"I would like to ask you, the people, for a second chance... If the answer is no, then I'm ready for my public execution," she said Wednesday.

Over 20 people filed a class lawsuit against her, demanding she pay a billion rubles ($11 million) to a charity supporting the assault on Ukraine.

Her apology left some unmoved, including influential state television presenter Vladimir Solovyov.

"You want a second chance? Bring our guys heaters and drones in Tokmak" on the southern Ukrainian front line, he told her on Telegram.

In an earlier post, Solovyov called the attendees "beasts, scum" and said: "You have no idea how much the people hate you."

Russia's conservative spiral has deepened since the military operation in Ukraine.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Russia’s Supreme Court bans 'international LGBT movement', effectively outlawing activism

Navalny's penal colony in the Arctic is direct heir to Russia's Gulag

Russian air strikes pound Ukrainian cities in countrywide attack