Almost nobody in Washington knows who Lord Mandelson is, says US congressman

Jack Maidment
·3 min read
Lord Mandelson has previously served as business secretary, first secretary of state and an EU commissioner for trade
Almost nobody in Washington DC will know who Lord Mandelson is, a US congressman has suggested.

Glenn Grothman, the Republican chairman of National Security, a sub-committee of the US House of Representatives for border and foreign affairs, estimated that 15 of the 435 members of the House would be able to name the Labour peer.

Lord Mandelson is set to be announced as the new British ambassador to the US as Sir Keir Starmer attempts to build a strong relationship with the incoming Trump administration through appointing a political figure to the role.

The selection marks a political comeback for one of the key architects of New Labour under Sir Tony Blair.

Heidi Alexander, the Transport Secretary, described Lord Mandelson as “an individual of very significant international standing” on Friday morning, making him a “really good fit” for the position.

However, the move prompted backlash from the Prime Minister’s own party as John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, said it showed that Sir Keir had “lost all sense of political judgement”.

Glenn Grothmann was asked if he or his fellow congressmen knew of Lord Mandelson by BBC Radio 4 Today programme
Sir Keir will be hoping that Lord Mandelson’s considerable political experience as business secretary, first secretary of state and an EU commissioner for trade will help the UK to navigate potential trade wars and avoid tariffs threatened by Donald Trump.

However, the extent of Lord Mandelson’s reputation in Washington DC was brought into question by Mr Grothman.

Asked if he or his fellow congressmen knew anything about Lord Mandelson, Mr Grothman told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “Well, I have read a little bit more about him quite frankly tonight.

“I would be surprised of the 435 members in the US House of Representatives if 15 of them could name the new ambassador from Britain.”

Mr Grothman went on to suggest that the UK’s decision to leave the European Union (EU) could help it avoid tariffs.

Asked how the country could avoid the imposition of the levies, he added: “I would suggest just meeting with various congressmen who could maybe provide a little bit of a counterbalance if Donald Trump tried to do something there.

“And I think president Trump – the type of person that he is, though I don’t know if he has ever spoken on the issue in the past – probably appreciates that Great Britain pulled out of the EU.

“I think if you want to help another country that is not part of the EU, you better help Britain.”

John McDonnell said Sir Keir has 'lost all sense of political judgement' after the appointment
Ms Alexander backed Lord Mandelson to do well in his new role.

“I think Lord Mandelson is an individual of very significant international standing. He has been a previous EU trade commissioner – he’s a very experienced politician,” the Cabinet minister told Sky News.

“We need someone as the next ambassador to the US who is going to be able to promote our economic and security interests with one of our closest allies and so I think he is a really good fit for the job.”

But Mr McDonnell, the MP for Hayes and Harlington, made his opposition to the appointment clear in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

He said: “For many reasons associated with Peter Mandelson’s history in and out of political office, many will feel Keir has lost all sense of political judgement on this decision.”

