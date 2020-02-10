'It's almost like a storybook ending': Carl English on his retirement

Carl English played basketball around the world before bringing it home to Newfoundland with the St. John's Edge.

Now, at 39 years old, he's calling it a career.

No matter what continent English found himself playing on, he said, Newfoundland was always close to his heart. Though retiring from the game he loves is bittersweet, he's glad he can do it where it began.

"There's something to be said about the full circle of coming back to where it all started," English said.

"It's almost like a storybook ending."

English's decision comes on the heels of a dispute between the star guard and the St. John's Edge over "contractual obligations" that English says weren't being met.

Prior to the disagreement English had become synonymous with The Edge, as both general manager and shooting guard. English was instrumental in the team's first two seasons, but was not involved in any capacity during the third.

The details of the disagreement were never made public, and now that a resolution has been reached, it seems unlikely they will.

"There's an agreement put in place. [Edge owner Irwin Simon] stepped in and put some things in the works that will be rectified over some time," English said.

"And we'll look at future roles possibly — of involvement — at a later date."

Saying thanks

English says the retirement ceremony at Mile One stadium will be an opportunity to say thanks to fans for their support of his career and his efforts to bring professional basketball to the province.

"To me, this night is not about me. It's about me thanking people one last time," English said.

His jersey hasn't yet been hung from the ceiling of Mile One, but English, 39, already has plans for the next stage of his life.

True to form, he's thinking big.

"I'm working on that multi-sports complex for the island. I feel we don't have the facilities we need," English said.

English feels that Newfoundland and Labrador has fallen far behind other provinces in terms of providing athletes with the right resources to reach their potential.

There are options elsewhere, English says, but he will think long and hard before leaving his home again.

"I have a bunch of different opportunities, but a lot of those are off the island," English said.

"So I gotta be careful of my next move to see where that takes me."

