Almost a third of GPs have cut their working hours in past year

Almost one in three GPs polled last autumn have reduced their contracted hours in the past year while 47 per cent said they intended to cut their hours in the next year - IZUSEK/E+

Nearly one in three GPs have cut their working hours in the past year, research shows.

The findings, from a mass survey that took place before family doctors embarked on industrial action, also found almost half now intend to reduce their hours.

The General Medical Council (GMC) said results from a poll of more than 4,000 medics showed that doctors felt overworked and were increasingly “taking matters into their own hands”.

The findings show 29 per cent of GPs polled last autumn had reduced their contracted hours in the previous 12 months, as had 17 per cent of hospital consultants.

Overall, four in ten medics had refused to take on additional workload in the previous year.

And 47 per cent of GPs and 46 per cent of hospital specialists said they intended to cut their contracted hours in the next year.

Among GPs, 29 per cent were intending to seek locum work, while 38 per cent intended to find a role with less clinical work and 17 per cent wanted to retire.

The General Medical Council (GMC) fears patients could end up at greater risk if doctors feel exhausted and burnt out - SOLSTOCK/E+

The GMC said doctors were cutting their hours because too many felt exhausted and burnt out.

But the regulator said patients could end up at greater risk, if trends continue.

Charlie Massey, chief executive of the GMC, said: “We know that when doctors are overworked and under-supported there is a risk not only to doctors themselves, but also to patient care.

“These data show that more doctors are now taking matters into their own hands, not just to protect their own health and well-being, but that of their patients as well. For many, this will often be the only responsible course to deliver safe care. But this action comes with risks.

“We must be clear that doctors protecting their well-being is essential, but they shouldn’t feel their only option is to reduce their working hours. This presents challenges in capacity planning, adding further pressure to services that are already stretched.”

The survey did not ask doctors what hours they were currently working.

Separate data shows GPs working an average of 38 hours a week in 2021.

The GMC survey in autumn 2023 asked all doctors whether they had reduced their hours in the previous 12 months.

Overall, 19 per cent had done so – up from 8 per cent when the same question was asked in 2021.

GPs were the most likely to say they were “struggling” with their workload, with 48 per cent saying so, compared with 33 per cent across all doctors.

One in four of all doctors said they had taken a leave of absence because of stress in the previous year.

GPs have embarked on industrial action across the country, in protest over funding of their contracts.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has told GPs to “pick and choose” from measures designed to wreak chaos across the health service and bring the NHS “to a standstill”.

They include a cap on the number of appointments, meaning practices could turn away record numbers of patients, heaping pressures on 111 and Accident & Emergency departments.

The measure caps “patient contacts” – which includes face-to-face appointments, remote consultations and messages – at 25 per GP. This is a third less than the current workload.

Internal modelling documents drawn up by NHS England suggest the measures could push more than one million extra cases to A&E over four months.

The union says it has embarked on the action because they say the current system is underfunded. But the Department of Health and Social Care said GPs had been balloted at the point when the GP contract was due to rise by 1.9 per cent, saying the pay uplift for 2024-25 would now be rising by 6 per cent.

Prof Kamila Hawthorne, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “Recent polling of our members found over three-quarters of GPs (76 per cent) say that patient safety is being compromised by their excessive workloads. General practice is in crisis, and GPs are under immense pressure – and as a result, many GPs feel as though cutting their hours is the only way to avoid burn out and keep their patients safe.

“We also need to be clear that when we talk about GPs working ‘less than full-time’ it often still means working what would normally be considered by other people as full-time, or longer, and includes many hours of paperwork on top of clinical work,” she said.

Dr Alan Stout and Dr Andrew Buist, co-chairmen of the British Medical Association’s GP committee for the UK, said: “It’s unsurprising this report found that GPs are changing their working patterns.

“We know that many, overworked and exhausted, are being pushed to do this for the sake of their own health and well-being.

“Just this week, a BJGP study found GPs in England alone work 49.2 per cent more hours per session than previously defined.

“Changes to work patterns are a symptom of the pressures facing general practice. For too long, practices haven’t been given the funding they need to keep up with rising running costs, hire the staff they need, or, in some cases, stay open. On top of growing patient demand, many GPs are at breaking point.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “The NHS is broken, and the Secretary of State has been clear that he wants to work with doctors to get it back on its feet so it works for patients and staff.

“NHS England is working to address training bottlenecks so the health service has enough staff for the future, and we will recruit over 1,000 newly qualified GPs by the end of the year to reduce the burden on general practice.”