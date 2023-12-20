Alpamare: Scarborough water park could reopen in 2024, says council

Benchmark Leisure Ltd, which ran Alpamare in Scarborough, went into administration in October

A North Yorkshire water park could reopen next year after the attraction was taken into council control.

Alpamare, in Scarborough, closed after operators Benchmark Leisure Ltd went into administration, despite receiving millions of pounds of public money.

North Yorkshire Council took possession of the site earlier, saying contractors would assess the park in order to consider its future use.

However, it said it hoped the park could reopen for the "summer season".

Kerry Metcalfe, the council's assistant director for commercial, property and procurement, said: "I can confirm we have taken possession of the former Alpamare water park in Scarborough.

"We are committed to ensuring that all the necessary assessments and work is undertaken in a thorough and professional manner and that we consider all options for the future operation of the site.

"Through this, it is hoped that measures will be in place to open the facility in time for the main 2024 summer season. We will keep the public updated as the necessary work progresses."

The £14m park opened in 2016 and featured indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides and a spa. In 2022, figures showed Benchmark still owed £7.8m of public money.

Last month the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported an investigation would be carried out into the historic decisions of Scarborough Borough Council's Conservative administration, including several serving North Yorkshire Council members, to loan Benchmark £9m.

