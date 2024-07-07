Work already begun to improve relations with EU, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said “work has already begun” to improve relationships with the EU as he refused to rule out a free trade agreement with the bloc.

The Prime Minister said he wanted better trading and security relationships with Brussels as he vowed to rip up the “botched” deal struck by Boris Johnson.

Asked if the UK will have a free trade agreement with the EU, he said: “We intend to improve our relationship with the EU. And that means closer trading ties with the EU, it means closer ties in relation to research and development and closer ties in relation to defence and security.

“Obviously, there are many discussions to be had and negotiations to be had, but I do think that we can get a much better deal than the botched deal that Boris Johnson saddled the UK with.”

He added: “I think we’ll have a much better deal than the one we’ve got now, that depends on respectful relationships, talking to leaders across the EU. And of course that work has already begun.”

Prime Minister vows to serve ‘entirety of Scotland’

Sir Keir Starmer walked into 10 Downing Street on Friday with a massive majority and the political world at his feet.

The Labour leader has north of 400 MPs at his command, but any expectation that he will become the master of all he surveys may swiftly prove wide of the mark as internal rifts begin to open up.

From day one Sir Keir will have to alienate some of his new backbenchers by passing them up for promotion to the ministerial ranks. He can be expected to appoint around 125 ministers – the current amount – which will leave him with up to 300 potentially unruly MPs.

SIr Keir Starmer meets John Swinney during a visit to Edinburgh

Sir Keir Starmer met John Swinney, the First Minister of Scotland, at Bute House in Edinburgh on Sunday.

SIr Keir Starmer meets John Swinney, Scottish First Minister, during a visit to Edinburgh - Scott Heppell/REUTERS

Home Secretary announces new Border Security Command to tackle illegal migrants

Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary, has set out the first steps to establishing a new UK Border Security Command to tackle the people-smuggling gangs bringing migrants across the Channel in small boats.

Recruitment of a border security commander, who will report directly to the Home Secretary, will begin on Monday, with the new recruit expected to take up their post in the coming weeks, the Home Office said.

The commander will be a “leader used to working in complex and challenging environments, for example at senior levels of policing, intelligence or the military” who will provide strategic direction to work across agencies, drawing together the work of the National Crime Agency, intelligence agencies, police, Immigration Enforcement and Border Force, to protect the country’s borders and go after the smuggling gangs facilitating small boat crossings, the department added.

UK will provide new Ukraine support package, says Defence Secretary

John Healey, the Defence Secretary, has said the UK will provide a new package of support to Ukraine, including more artillery guns and nearly 100 Brimstone missiles.

The Ministry of Defence said Mr Healey has also directed officials to ensure military support committed for Ukraine in April by the last government should be delivered in full within the next 100 days.

Mr Healey, who visited Odesa, said: “As the new Defence Secretary, I will ensure that we reinvigorate Britain’s support by stepping up supplies of vital military aid.

“Our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people is absolute, as is our resolve to confront Russian aggression and pursue Putin for his war crimes.

“This Government is steadfast in our commitment to continue supplying military assistance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes.”

Sir Keir emphasises importance of devolved administrations

Sir Keir Starmer told reporters about the importance he placed on the devolved administrations and regional mayors in England.

The Prime Minister said: “I’m totally committed to the principle that those with skin in the game know best what works for their communities.

“What you shouldn’t do is have individuals in Westminster and Whitehall making decisions affecting communities when they’ve got their own representatives, they’ve got people who do understand those communities.”

The Labour government would work “alongside them, sharing the ambition”, he said.

Sir Keir will be meeting England’s mayors on Tuesday.

Defence Secretary visits Ukraine

John Healey, the Defence Secretary, has visited the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a photo showing Mr Healey taking part in a remembrance service in the southern city.

Mr Zelensky wrote on social media site X: “Ukrainian Navy Day. Odesa. We honour the memory of our warriors who gave their lives for Ukraine.”

John Healey, Defense Secretary, and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov - Shutterstock

Sir Keir Starmer pledges to serve the ‘entirety of Scotland’

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, speaking in Edinburgh, said: “We govern humbly, saying thank you to every single person in Scotland who put their trust and faith in the Labour Party to bring about the change that they need.”

He added: “To those people who didn’t vote Labour, I want to directly address you too because we will serve the entirety of Scotland, we’ll serve every single person in Scotland because that change matters to everyone and that is how we go forward.”

Anas Sarwar and Keir Starwar on Sky News in Edinburgh

Sarwar looks ahead to Scottish Parliament elections in 2026

Mr Sarwar pledges to deliver for the electorate so a Scottish Labour government can be elected at the next Scottish Parliament election.

He said: “People didn’t just vote for change from one failing government.

“They recognize the want change across Scotland too and that’s why we will get straight to work to deliver for a UK Labour government, but we also redouble our efforts here in Scotland. So in 2026, we complete stage two of change and elect a Scottish Labour Government too.”

Labour’s victory at the General Election ‘historic shift’, says Sarwar

Labour’s victory at the General Election on Thursday was a “historic shift”, according to Anas Sarwar.

The Scottish Labour leader said: “What happened on Thursday night was the historic shift in Scottish politics, the politics of division, and fear is in decline, and the politics of hope and unity is on the rise.

“And that hard work for change starts straight away, because we are going to hit the ground running to make sure there’s a UK Labour government delivering for the people of Scotland.”

Sarwar pledges to put country over party

Mr Sarwar speaking alongside Sir Keir Starmer in Edinburgh said: “Because of Keir Starmer, we will always put the country before we put the party and that’s why we’re serious about restoring devolution, resetting it, taking back to those founding principles, where governments actually work together in the national interest.

He added: “Cooperation over conflict, respect over suspicion, and making sure that we are delivering for every Scot right across the country.”

Sarwar praises Starmer for visiting Scotland first on his UK tour

During a meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Sarwar in Edinburgh, the Scottish Labour Leader said: “After 14 years we finally have a Prime Minister who believes in decency, integrity and values and believes in public service.

“We said during the election campaign that Scotland will be at the heart of a Labour government.

“And it’s no coincidence that the first engagement of a Labour Prime Minister is to come to Scotland and to say that Scotland will be the beating heart of that Labour government.”

Palestinian statehood is ‘undeniable right’ in peace process, says Starmer

Recognition of the state of Palestine as part of a Middle East peace process is an “undeniable right”, Sir Keir Starmer told Mahmoud Abbas.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Palestinian president on Sunday about the “ongoing suffering and devastating loss of life” in Gaza.

Labour’s election manifesto committed the party to recognising a Palestinian state as part of a process that results in a two-state solution alongside Israel.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister updated President Abbas on his immediate priorities, including securing a ceasefire, the return of hostages, an increase and acceleration in humanitarian aid and financial support for the Palestinian Authority.

“Discussing the importance of reform, and ensuring international legitimacy for Palestine, the Prime Minister said that his longstanding policy on recognition to contribute to a peace process had not changed, and it was the undeniable right of Palestinians.”

Sir Keir also spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, setting out the “clear and urgent” need for a ceasefire and the return of the hostages snatched by Hamas in the Oct 7 attacks.

Pro-Palestinian protestors outside First Minister of Scotland’s official residence

Pro-Palestinian protestors outside Bute House, the official residence of the First Minister of Scotland, in Edinburgh.

The demonstration was held ahead of the meeting of Sir Keir Starmer and John Swinney in the Scottish capital, during the Prime Minister’s tour of the UK.

Pro-Palestinian supports outside the official residence of the First Minister of Scotland in Edinburgh - Jane Barlow

Pictured: Education Secretary behind desk in ‘department of opportunity’

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary has posed up behind her desk at “the department of opportunity”.

Ms Phillipson wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

Getting my feet under the table at @educationgovuk - the department for opportunity.



From here, we'll work to give every child the best start in life, drive high and rising standards and ensure that background is no barrier to getting on in life. pic.twitter.com/oFXPPM3zZ4 — Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) July 7, 2024

Casement Park stadium will be built ‘one way or another’, says Northern Ireland Secretary

Casement Park in Belfast will be built “one way or another”, new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has pledged.

However, Mr Benn said it was not clear if the long-delayed redevelopment of the GAA stadium could be completed in time to host matches at the 2028 European Football Championships.

On his first visit to Northern Ireland since his appointment in Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet, Mr Benn said Casement Park was “probably the most urgent issue” on his desk.

He said: “I am looking at this urgently, it is probably the most urgent issue on my desk.

“One way or another, if it is possible in time for the Euros, if not, one way or another Casement Park will have to be built.”

Britain must be ‘good neighbour’ to EU, says Foreign Secretary

Britain must be a “good neighbour” to the European Union as it targets a “closer partnership” with the bloc, according to the new Foreign Secretary.

David Lammy used his first trip abroad as the UK’s top diplomat to make clear to his counterparts in Germany, Poland and Sweden about the chance to “seize the opportunity for a reset” and work “even more closely together to tackle shared challenges”.

Mr Lammy identified support for Ukraine and climate change, along with holidays and student exchanges, as areas where this can take place.

He said: “European security will be this Government’s foreign and defence priority.”

Mr Lammy added: “Today, we all share a commitment to democracy, human rights and international law. Tragic experiences in our continent’s shared past have helped us to understand how our shared security and prosperity depend on these shared values.

“And I believe these values also offer a foundation for closer partnership in the future. My visit this weekend is just the beginning. I look forward to seeing Britain reconnect with our European neighbours in the years ahead.”

Will the Starmers be the first prime ministerial family since the Wilsons not to live in Downing Street?

The move to Downing Street is a symbolic moment for any incoming prime minister, the most obvious proof of your drastically changed situation.

You do not merely run the shop, as Mrs Thatcher said, you live above it. Downing Street is one of the most prestigious political residences on Earth, perhaps second only to the White House.

For five years, barring calamity, it is yours, for you to decorate with all the golden Lulu Lytle wallpaper you like.

Of all the recent prime ministers, however, Sir Keir Starmer might have the most reason to be wary of the move. For all the benefits of being in the flat above Number 10 Downing St – or the larger flat above Number 11, which recent prime ministers have preferred, starting with Tony Blair – there are also disadvantages.

Read the full story here.

EU wants to work more closely with Starmer, says Irish PM

The European Union wants to work more closely with Sir Keir Starmer on UK-EU relations, the Irish prime minister has said.

Simon Harris, the Taoiseach, has said that there would be a “willingness” in Europe to work with a UK Labour government to deliver veterinary agreements and “student mobility”.

He told Sky’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “Is there space to have a veterinary agreement, is there space in terms of student mobility, is there space to work closer together on issues? I think there absolutely is.

“And I do think there would be a willingness in Europe to have those conversations in due course, should that be the wish of the British government.”

Jonathan Reynolds, the Business Secretary, said that he welcomed the “constructive attitude” from European partners and that there was an opportunity to improve trade between Britain and the bloc.

He told Sky: “We’ve got the same standards as the European Union, if we can sell more whiskey, more salmon, to a market which is so significant to us, of course we should explore an opportunity like that.”

But he insisted that the Government was not “open” to free movement of people, insisting that they would not be “revisiting” the issue.

Polish Foreign Minister and David Lammy during meeting in Poland

David Lammy and Radoslaw Sikorski, the Polish foreign minister, during a meeting in Chobielin, Poland, on Sunday.

Polish Foreign Minister and David Lammy wave during their meeting in Poland - Shutterstock

Stormont will have to look at income generation to tackle cash crisis

The Stormont will have to look at raising its own revenue to help deal with public sector budget pressures, new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has said.

In his first visit to the region since taking up office, Mr Benn said Stormont has historically “not been as good as it might be in income generation”.

He also said that a priority had to be given to ensuring that the current budget was being used in the most effective way.

Speaking to the media, Mr Benn pointed out that public spending in Northern Ireland is higher than in England at around £124 per head for every £100 per head spent in England.

Mr Benn said: “Those (funding) discussions about the future will continue and there will be additional money when the main estimates are published which I anticipate will be in the near future.

“But I would also say this. There is a question for the Executive about how the money is spent.

“All public bodies, governments, institutions have to look at what they’ve got coming in, what’s going out and how they can make the most effective use of that.

“Historically, government in Northern Ireland has not been as good as it might be in income generation.

“That is something the Executive is going to have to look at.”

Sir Keir and president of the United Arab Emirates agree to deepen defence and trade ties

Sir Keir and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, agree to deepen ties on defence, cyber security, trade and investment.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister thanked Sheikh Bin Zayed for his kind words on his election victory, and congratulated Sheikh Bin Zayed on the success of the COP28 Summit in the UAE last year.

“The leaders agreed to deepen cooperation on defence, cyber security, trade and investment ties between the UK and UAE.

“They looked forward to meeting at the earliest opportunity.”

Britain and South Africa to work together on climate change and economic growth ahead of G20

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on his election victory with the leaders agreeing to work together on climate change and economic growth ahead of G20.

Sir Keir and Mr Ramaphosa also reflected on South Africa’s State Visit in 2022.

“The President began by congratulating the Prime Minister on his election victory and said he welcomed this early opportunity to speak.

“The leaders reflected on the significance of South Africa’s State Visit in 2022, noting that it was the first Official State visit of His Majesty King Charles III’s reign.

“Turning to the strong bond between the UK and South Africa, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to strengthening and progressing the relationship between the two countries.

“The Prime Minister and President agreed to continue working together on climate change, economic growth and opportunity and equality ahead of the G20 in South Africa next year.”

Lammy and the German foreign minister watching England in Euros

David Lammy and Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, watched England play Switzerland in the quarter finals of the Euros on a laptop.

Posting the image on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “It’s time to reset our relationship with our European friends and allies. That’s why I’m in Germany, on my first visit as Foreign Secretary.”

David Lammy and the German foreign minister watching Euros on laptop

Immediate ceasefire needed in Gaza, Sir Keir Starmer tells Benjamin Netanyahu

Sir Keir Starmer has told Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, there is an urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a meeting between the Prime Minister and Mr Netanyahu on Sunday, Sir Keir said he was committed to deepening the UK-Israel relationship.

He offered condolences to his counterpart for the loss of life in the region following the Oct 7 attacks and called for more humanitarian aid to be delivered to citizens.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister reiterated his condolences for the tragic loss of life following the October attacks. He then set out the clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians.

“He added that it was also important to ensure long-term conditions for a two-state solution were in place, including ensuring that the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively.”

Fast fashion retailer Shein expected to meet ‘ethical and moral targets’, says Business Secretary

Shein, the fast fashion retailer, would be expected to meet “ethical and moral targets” on “all aspects of business” if it lists on the London Stock Exchange, according to the Business Secretary.

Jonathan Reynolds said he is “concerned” about a “loophole” which allows firms to avoid import duties by shipping small packages directly to customers.

He added he would want to discuss the issue with Shein if it was considering further business activity in the UK.

Ahead of the election, the Financial Times reported that the Labour leadership was resisting calls to close the tax loophole.

US legislators last year also called for Shein to be investigated over allegations that Uighur forced labour was used in the production of some of its clothes.

Mr Reynolds, asked if he would welcome Shein listing in the UK, told Times Radio: “I would because where any company is active in the UK, our aspiration should be that we regulate that company from the UK.

“That’s how we make sure that there are not things going on in terms of labour practices or tax practices or environmental things that we’re not happy with.

“To be absolutely clear, if any company had forced labour in its supply chain, it shouldn’t be doing business in the UK at all. It shouldn’t be a question of where it lists.

“But where companies are active in the UK, the best way we make sure they hit the standards we want to see, is for them to be regulated from the United Kingdom, and therefore if a listing was to be made, I’d want that listing to be here in the UK.”

David Lammy: EU nations talks are ‘just the beginning’

David Lammy has said his talks with EU nations this weekend are “just the beginning” of his attempt to “reset” relations with the bloc.

The new Foreign Secretary has embarked on a tour of Europe on his first overseas visit on the job, with trips to see his counterparts in Germany, Poland and Sweden.

Labour has insisted it has no intention of rejoining the EU single market or customs union or restoring free movement.

But the party does want to “improve” the UK-EU trade deal agreed by the Tories in 2020. In particular, Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has said that Labour would look to strike deals in the chemical and veterinary sectors.

Read the full story here.

Piano and sofa among items removed from Downing Street

A piano and a sofa were among items removed from Downing Street in the aftermath of Labour’s General Election landslide.

Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt and their families lost their residences in No 10 and No 11 after Labour won the election.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, the new Chancellor, are the new occupants, but the moving process will take a few days.

On Saturday the Prime Minister said: “We’re not unpacked quite yet, but we will be soon and we’ll be moving in soon but there’s a bit of work to do before then.”

On Sunday, a bright yellow lorry from the Bishop’s Move firm was parked around the back of Downing Street, with a steady flow of items being carried out of the famous street.

A mattress, a bright red sofa and an upright piano were carefully stowed in the back of the lorry by a team of workers.

Mr Sunak lived in the flat above No 10 while Mr Hunt had the larger flat above No 11.

Prime ministers in recent years had favoured the No 11 residence, but Mr Sunak had lived above No 10 as chancellor and moved back in with his family when he became the premier.

Hilary Benn visiting St George’s Market in Belfast

Hilary Benn, the Northern Ireland Secretary, visited St George’s Market in Belfast on Sunday.

Hilary Benn during a visit to St George's Market in Belfast - Niall Carson/PA

Nigel Farage reiterates his party has Labour in its sights

Nigel Farage has said Reform is now second to Labour in 87 electoral seats as he reiterated his plan to fight Sir Keir Starmer for Downing Street at the next election.

Mr Farage on Friday at a press conference in London said “we are coming for Labour” after winning his Clacton-on-Sea seat.

On Sunday he wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

Reform are now second to Labour in 87 seats in this country. We are coming for you @Keir_Starmer. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 7, 2024

Defeated SNP MP demands apology from Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon owes SNP MPs who lost their seat an apology after voters became “disillusioned” by the party’s independence strategy, Joanna Cherry has said.

The veteran politician was one of 39 former SNP MPs to lose her seat in the General Election, after her Edinburgh South West seat was won by Labour.

Ms Cherry, who has been among the loudest internal critics of her party’s former leadership, told Sky News Sunday Morning that Ms Sturgeon was not solely to blame, but when asked whether the former first minister owed the party an “apology”, she replied: “I think she does. I don’t think you can ever blame a setback like this on one person, however, Nicola Sturgeon was a very strong leader who brooked no debate and no dissent, as I know to my considerable cost.”

Alex Salmond gave his former party a ‘saving grace’ by voting SNP

Alex Salmond said he gave his former party a “saving grace” by voting SNP at the General Election.

The Former Scottish first minister and Alba Party leader said his party did not field a candidate in the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, lost the seat to the SNP after criticism over his decision to stand in place of David Duguid who was receiving hospital treatment.

Mr Salmond, whose public dispute with his former party saw him form Alba, told LBC the SNP was aided by Mr Ross’s “shenanigans”.

He said: “I voted SNP, because we had no Alba candidate here in the north east of Scotland and I’m one of the few people in Scotland who can say I voted for a successful SNP candidate because in this seat, because of the shenanigans of the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, who stabbed one of his colleagues in the back, metaphorically.

“Many people here decided that’s not the sort of person they wanted representing the north east of Scotland.So, this was the SNP’s gain of the election and I and Alba supporters contributed to it, so I’m glad to give the SNP their saving grace.”

Meet Sam Carling Britain’s youngest MP

It had seemed that Sam Carling, 22, was never destined to become a member of parliament. Clearly fate had other plans.

Mr Carling successfully contested veteran Conservative Shailesh Vara, who was elected into North West Cambridgeshire in 2005.

Read the full profile of the UK’s youngest MP here.

Pictured: Britain’s youngest MP Sam Carling leaves BBC

Britain’s youngest MP Sam Carling pictured leaving the BBC after an interview.

Mr Carling, 22, is the new Baby of the House, as its youngest electee, and the joint-youngest Labour MP in modern history, almost tied to the day with title-holder Malcolm Macmillan.

He will be representing the North West Cambridgeshire constituency after securing his seat in the 2024 General Election.

The Cambridge University science graduate student narrowly won his seat, beating veteran Conservative MP Shailesh Vara by just 39 votes.

Youngest MP Sam Carling leaves BBC - Belinda Jiao

Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to 7/7 victims

Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the victims of the 7/7 terror attacks.

The attacks killed 52 people in London on July 7 2005.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote:

Today marks 19 years since the horrific 7/7 terror attacks where 52 people lost their lives and many more were injured.



Today we remember them, their families and the efforts of our emergency services.



We will always stand united against those who attempt to divide us. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 7, 2024

Comment: Don’t be misled, Britain did not flock to Labour

Voters firmly rejected the Conservatives on Thursday. But they far from flocked to Labour instead, writes Sir John Curtice.

It is impossible to overstate the scale of the disaster that befell the Conservative Party on Thursday. It won only 24 per cent of the vote in Great Britain. Its previous worst performance was 29 per cent – and that was way back in 1832.

The outcome was far worse than the 31.5 per cent the party won when it was last turfed out of office by the electorate in 1997. Indeed, the Conservative tally was even lower than the 28 per cent to which Labour fell in 1983 when voters rejected a manifesto that one of the party’s MPs called “the longest suicide note in history”.

Read the full article here.

Electoral reform may mean people who we don’t agree with get elected, says Sir Ed Davey

Sir Ed Davey said the party has “long argued for electoral reform” as “our politics is broken”, but added it “might mean that there’ll be people who are elected who we don’t agree with”.

Asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme if it was fair that Reform UK got many more votes than the Lib Dems but have ended up with far fewer seats, the Liberal Democrats leader said the party has “long argued for electoral reform” as “our politics is broken”, but added it “might mean that there’ll be people who are elected who we don’t agree with”.

Asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme if it was fair that Reform UK got many more votes than the Lib Dems but have ended up with far fewer seats, Sir Ed said: “Well, you know Laura that the Liberal Democrats have long argued for fair votes and long argued for electoral reform and proportional representation. We want to improve our democracy, our politics is broken and so we’re going to continue to make that case.

“It might mean that there’ll be people who are elected who we don’t agree with but by the way, that’s been the case in the first past the post, there are many people in the Conservative Party who seem to share the values and ideas of Reform, and they’re already there.”

Robert Jenrick being ‘painfully honest’ about what went wrong at election

Robert Jenrick said he was being “painfully honest” about what went wrong, adding the Tories “didn’t have a good enough diagnosis of just how broken some of our public services were”.

He told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “And we didn’t have the willingness to take the tough decisions that were necessary to deliver for the British public; when we said, for example, on immigration that we would do whatever it takes, we didn’t do whatever it takes.”

Mr Jenrick suggested “migration was at the heart” of the defeat, adding: “Two-thirds of the constituencies that sadly we lost at the General Election, the majorities, the margin of defeat was less than the Reform vote - and that was the case in the north, the south, in Scotland, Wales, everywhere including, for example, in seats that we lost to the Liberal Democrats.”

Portrait of Sir Keir Starmer made with marmite

A portrait of Sir Keir Starmer has been made out of marmite.

Nathan Wyburn, an artist from Cardiff, spent 2 hours creating the work of the Prime Minister’s face using two jars of the savoury spread.

The 34-year-old said: “What’s more divisive than a national election? Well, the only thing in Britain is obviously Marmite. So love or hate it, it had to be done. People will either love or hate him - time will tell.”

Portrait of Sir Keir Starmer made with marmite - Solent News

Conservatives lost General Election because they “failed to deliver”, says Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick said the Conservatives lost heavily at the General Election because they had “failed to deliver” on their promises, including border security.

The MP for Newark told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “The reason we lost the trust of millions of people across the country is not because we were too left-wing or right-wing or had this slogan or that slogan, but fundamentally because we failed to deliver on the promises we made to the British public.

“In 2019 we promised we would get Brexit done and that we would deliver a strong economy, a strong NHS and secure borders.

“And although there are many things that I’ll fiercely defend about the record of our party in government - and we did get Brexit done - we did not deliver the level of growth and taxation that Conservatives expect, the quality of service in the NHS that the public need and, above all, the secure borders and controlled and reduced migration that we promised and that we need to deliver.”

Watch: ‘What a hell of a victory’ – Joe Biden hails Sir Keir

Joe Biden told Sir Keir Starmer there was “no doubt” the special relationship would continue as he congratulated the Prime Minister on a “hell of a victory”.

The US president said Britain and the US were “working together on just about every issue”, referencing the Aukus security partnership and joint support for Ukraine in a brief clip of their phone call that was released by Downing Street.

“Mr Prime Minister, congratulations – what a hell of a victory,” Mr Biden told Sir Keir from aboard Air Force One on Friday.

The Prime Minister laughed and thanked him, adding: “It’s been a long night and day, I’ve been busy appointing my Cabinet during the course of this afternoon.”

Watch the video here.

Lib Dems to be ‘voice of carers’, says Sir Ed Davey

Sir Ed Davey said the party will be the “voice of carers” and “challenge the Government to make sure they deliver for the millions of people looking after their loved ones”.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, the Liberal Democrats leader said: “We’re going to be constructive opposition. We fought the election on health and care and the cost of living, on ending the sewage scandal and in the parliament we will focus on those issues and we will urge the Government to go further.

“We’ve already started that by calling for the emergency budget on health and care and I want to make sure they respond.

“I mean one thing I was disappointed in Labour’s manifesto was it didn’t mention family carers or unpaid carers who are actually critical.

“And I’ve made very clear that the Liberal Democrats will be the voice of carers, and we will challenge the Government to make sure they deliver for the millions of people looking after their loved ones.”

Robert Jenrick refuses to be drawn on Tory leadership bid

Robert Jenrick declined to say whether he would seek to replace Rishi Sunak as Conservative Party leader.

The former immigration minister told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I honestly don’t think that three days on from the General Election, in which we’ve just lost so many of our friends and colleagues, that it is right to have self-indulgent conversations like this.

“The reason I came on your programme Laura is because I care about the Conservative Party, I’ve been a member of the party since 1997 when I was 16 years of age, I’ve been with it through thick and thin.

“I want to ensure it has the right diagnosis of what’s gone wrong and that diagnosis is not about personalities, it’s about principles and ideas not individuals.”

Pressed further, Mr Jenrick refused to talk about his own leadership ambitions before saying: “The first step for the party is to have a proper honest diagnosis about what’s gone wrong.”

Asked if that means a long handover to the next Tory leader, Mr Jenrick replied: “I would support a longer campaign. I think we as a party have to think very carefully about what’s happened and once we have that, unite behind that common set of true Conservative principles and move forward - and above all hold Keir Starmer to account.”

Angela Rayner pictured leaving Downing Street

Angela Rayner is seen leaving Downing Street on Sunday following a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer.

Angela Rayner leaving Downing Street this morning after meeting Keir Starmer - Jeremy Selwyn

Victoria Atkins doesn’t rule out Tory leadership bid

Victoria Atkins did not rule out standing in the Tory leadership race but said it was not yet time for candidates to launch their campaigns.

The former health secretary told BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “This weekend is not about leadership.”

She added: “The absolute focus at the moment, and the reason I came on today, was genuinely not to talk about leadership because this is not the moment for this.

“We need to show the public that we understand they have sent us some very, very loud messages, that we are listening, that we are reflecting and then we as a party need to get together and unite and work out what we want for the future.”

Recap: Starmer appoints two leading figures from Blair and Brown era to Government

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed two leading figures from the Blair and Brown years to his Government.

Downing Street announced on Saturday evening that Douglas Alexander is now a business minister and Jacqui Smith is an education minister.

Both were prominent in the cabinets of Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown but have been out of politics for a number of years until now.

Read the full story here.

Job guarantees part of Tata Steel Port Talbot negotiations

Jonathan Reynolds said “job guarantees” would be part of the negotiations between the Government and Tata Steel about its Port Talbot site.

Tata has shut down one of two blast furnaces at its biggest plant under its plans to switch to a greener form of production. The second blast furnace is due to be shut down in September.

Mr Reynolds, Business Secretary, said “there is a better deal available for Port Talbot and the steel industry as a whole”, telling BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I do want things in exchange for money we’ll co-invest with the private sector around jobs and technology.

“I think that’s a reasonable way to make sure public money is being well spent and I believe there are things, capacities, the steel industry needs in future that could be part of that conversation and that’s what I’ll be having in the next few days.”

He added: “I’m going to make sure that job guarantees are part of the negotiation that we’re having.”

Biggest challenge for Tories is unity, says Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi has said “the biggest challenge is unity” for the next leader of the Conservative Party following the General Election.

The former chancellor, who did not stand in the election, admitted the result for the Tories was “pretty catastrophic” but said the party still had “some serious talent” in Parliament.

Asked by Trevor Phillips on Sky News who he would like to see as the new party leader, Mr Zahawi said: “At this stage, I think the most important thing, whoever comes forward, is they come up with a plan of how to unite the party, (to) bring us back together.

“I think the biggest challenge for us is unity, and I think that the lesson - if we haven’t learnt it yet then we really will be in trouble - is that we have to present a united front to the country.

“Rishi (Sunak) suffered badly in the campaign because there were voices from his own party coming out against (him).”

Mr Zahawi said the electorate had reacted with their votes after the Conservative Party had “formed a circular firing squad”.

Pictured: Removals vans at back of Downing Street

Removal vans have been pictured outside of Downing Street on Sunday.

Rishi Sunak, the leader of the Conservative party, has had to pack up his belongings and move out of the property following his party’s loss at the General Election.

Sir Keir, the new Prime Minister is set to move from his North London home into Number 10 in the next few days.

Removal vans at the back of Downing Street - Geoff Pugh

Freedom of movement with EU not on table, says Jonathan Reynolds

Jonathan Reynolds said the return of freedom of movement with the EU was not on the table.

The Business Secretary told Sky News that “removing some of those barriers to trade makes sense”, adding: “We’ve talked about recognising each others’ professional qualifications, again completely sensible, pragmatic.

“If you are in the creative industries you’ve really suffered in your ability to move around the European Union in terms of the restrictions on that. These are practical things.”

Pressed on free movement of people, Mr Reynolds said: “We’re not open to the free movement of people, that is something that is part of membership of the European Union and, as I said, we’re not revisiting that.”

Elsewhere, Mr Reynolds said there are people in Britain - particularly young people - who have “never seen a real peace process” in the Middle East.

He acknowledged people are “frustrated” by that situation, adding: “What I hope we can now do as a Government is show real leadership on the world stage to a real solution to that conflict.”

UK should ‘explore’ ways to improve trade with EU, says Jonathan Reynolds

Jonathan Reynolds said the UK should “explore” ways to improve trade relations with the European Union.

After Irish premier Simon Harris said there could be “space” to work closer with the UK on various post-Brexit issues, Mr Reynolds, the Business Secretary, said: “I welcome that constructive attitude from colleagues.

“We were right in the campaign to respect Brexit, to not revisit those constitutional arguments.”

On trade, Mr Reynolds said the UK has the same standards as the EU on food before telling Sky News: “If we can sell more whisky, more salmon to a market which is so significant to us, of course we should explore an opportunity like that.

“I think moving forward to, to be frank, a relationship to Europe that is not determined by the internal politics of the Conservative Party is very much in the national interest in the UK.

“So we’re not going to revisit those constitutional arguments, but of course where it’s in the mutual interest of both the European Union and the UK to work together that good faith relationship has got to make sense.”

Jonathan Reynolds fails to rule out introduction of digital ID cards

Jonathan Reynolds declined to rule out the introduction of digital ID cards after former premier Sir Tony Blair called for the documents.

The former prime minister said “we need a plan to control immigration” and “we should move as the world is moving to digital ID” to help keep track of who is in the country.

Mr Reynolds, Business Secretary, told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “The new Home Secretary will be looking at all sources of advice when it comes to that.

“But I would just say we have backed the points-based immigration system, we made difficult decisions, particularly when we thought legal migration was too high and it has to come down.”

Pressed again on ID cards he said: “Well look, my colleague Yvette Cooper and the rest of the home affairs team will be looking at all sorts of things.

“I’m not going to pre-empt things they may or may not want to do.”

Jonathan Reynolds on BBC One Laura Kuenssberg show

Jonathan Reynolds, the Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde, appeared on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Jonathan Reynolds on BBC One Laura Kuenssberg show

Starmer heads to Scotland to start UK tour

Sir Keir Starmer said he was seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between the Westminster Government and devolved nations as he headed to Scotland as part of a UK tour.

The Prime Minister will visit Edinburgh on Sunday, where he will say he wants to “turn disagreement into co-operation” with the SNP north of the border.

Sir Keir said: “People across the United Kingdom are bound by shared beliefs. Fundamental values of respect, service and community which define us as a great nation.”

“That begins today with an immediate reset of my Government’s approach to working with the First and deputy First Ministers, because meaningful cooperation centred on respect will be key to delivering change across our United Kingdom.

“Together we can begin the work to rebuild our country with a resolute focus on serving working people once again.”

His whistle stop tour of the UK comes ahead of a packed first week in office, as he prepares to head to the Nato summit in Washington on Tuesday.

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive at the back of Downing Street - Geoff Pugh

Pictured: Robert Jenrick outside BBC

Robert Jenrick arrived at the BBC’s Broadcasting House in London ahead of his appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

The Conservative MP for Newark was photographed smiling and waving while wearing a suit and baby blue tie.

Robert Jenrick arrived at the BBC's Broadcasting House - Elliott Franks

Sunak had ‘idiotic policies’ and Tories took voters for ‘mugs’, says Braverman

Suella Braverman has said that the Conservatives “deserved” their historic election defeat, in an intervention that will be seen as laying the groundwork for her leadership bid.

Writing in The Telegraph, the former home secretary accuses Rishi Sunak of pursuing an “idiotic strategy” and suggests that some of her colleagues treated voters like “mugs”.

It comes as Tom Tugendhat is preparing to launch his own leadership campaign, with allies saying he will be able to appeal to the full spectrum of ex-Tory supporters, from Reform UK voters to those who backed the Liberal Democrats.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/07/06/tories-had-it-coming-says-braverman/

Tories ‘lost the trust of the electorate’ while in government, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has said the Tories “lost the trust of the electorate” while in government as he thanked his supporters for reelecting him to Godalming and Ash.

Mr Hunt said he was “deeply humbled” to have won his seat on Friday.

Posting on Instagram, alongside several images from the General Election campaign he said: “Many of the people who did vote for me made it clear they were not voting for another Conservative government.

“We lost the trust of the electorate and as I said in my speech when the result was announced we need to show humility and courage as we try to understand why. But putting your trust in me as local MP is an awesome responsibility in its own right and I am deeply humbled you chose to do so.”

Labour Government working with Germany on moving closer to EU, says Berlin

The Government is working with Germany to see how Britain “can move closer to the EU”, Berlin’s foreign ministry said.

In remarks made as David Lammy headed for his first overseas visit as Foreign Secretary, the official Twitter account for Germany’s foreign office said: “The United Kingdom is our close friend and partner. Together we stand up for democracy and freedom in the world.”

It added: “The United Kingdom is an indispensable part of Europe. Whether in science, culture or security – (Germany) and (Britain) work closely together: We are working with the new UK Government to see how the UK can move closer to the EU.”

Mr Lammy, who voted Remain and advocated for a second Brexit referendum, said ahead of his trip that it was time to “put the Brexit years behind us”.

Read the full story here.

Tom Tugendhat wishes newly appointed Security Minister ‘good luck’

Tom Tugendhat has wished his successor as Security Minister “good luck”.

Dan Jarvis, the Labour MP for Barnsley North, was appointed to the position by Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday.

Mr Tugendhat, wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

Some things are more important than politics.



I'm pleased @DanJarvisMBE will be take over from me as Security Minister.



Your successes will be silent and your teams unseen. I know you will value them, as I always will.



Good luck, my friend. https://t.co/0cXH2a9FCM pic.twitter.com/QwABVjhKNC — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) July 6, 2024

How The Muslim Vote’s sectarian insurgency over Gaza shocked Britain

When the circus finally arrived, it offered the usual attractions. The old rituals were a comfort. John Curtice, the swing-o-meter, Laura Kuenssberg and Jeremy Vine performed the familiar motions, not to mention the irrepressible Count Binface.

But while the Labour celebrations and the Tory misery felt routine – even after we had grown used to them in opposite roles – under cover of darkness, a shocking new act crept into the tent.

An insurgent force has entered British politics. The Muslim Vote had no rosette and advanced no meaningful manifesto beyond a set of deeply sectarian principles. It stood candidates tactically, and owed their allegiances purely to religious and ethnic interests.

Read the full story here.

Starmer turns to key Blair ally to drive through NHS reform

Labour are set to bring back Sir Tony Blair’s health secretary Alan Milburn to help reform the NHS, in a sign that the private sector and consumer choice will be at the heart of their plans.

It comes after the Prime Minister said in his first press conference that the NHS was “broken”.

Mr Milburn’s exact role is yet to be decided, and talks are still ongoing, but it is understood that he has already been advising the Health Secretary Wes Streeting and his team in recent weeks to ensure they can “hit the ground running” upon entering government.

Read the full story here.

08:37 AM BST

